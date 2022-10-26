After the COVID pandemic gave South Philadelphia music venue Boot & Saddle the boot in 2020, the popular venue with the neon boot out front on South Broad Street has sat empty.

Not for much longer.

Ars Nova Workshop announced earlier this month its plans to open a "new home" at the old Boot & Saddle bar at 1131 S. Broad Street, near Ellsworth Street. They will call it Solar Myth.

The move made sense for the Ars Nova Workshop, which says it "elevates the profile and expands the boundaries of jazz and contemporary music," according to the Philadelphia-based group's website.

"It’s a venue we’ve welcomed audiences to many times before, and we’re proud to now make it our own," the organization wrote in its announcement.

On Tuesday the organization gained steam for the plan with a Facebook post teasing the venue's opening soon.

"In partnership with Solar Myth - a new café, wine bar, and listening room slated to fully open at the location in November 2022 - Ars Nova will have exclusive access to the venue formerly known as Boot & Saddle," the group wrote on Facebook.

Solar Myth? What will this whole project entail?

"This new establishment will be a great new hangout—morning coffee and pastries, natural wines, and amazing music listening all day," Ars Nova Workshop wrote.

The group promises to "provide audiences with access to a steady stream of the music we know and love."

What type of shows can customer expect?

"We’re already booking amazing acts for fall and winter 2022, and dreaming about multi-night engagements, residencies, and more," the group wrote.

Music fans don't have to wait long to get in the door.

There are already some concerts planned for Solar Myth, including Trevor Dunn's Trio-Convulsant Avec Folie à Quatre on Oct. 27, QWANQWA on Nov. 15, and Bitchin Bajas on Dec. 6 and 7.

