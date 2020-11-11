South Philadelphia

Coronavirus Claims Boot & Saddle, the Cozy South Philly Music Venue

After more than 1,500 shows, the South Broad Street music venue with the neon sign is closing amid the coronavirus pandemic

By Laura Smythe – Philadelphia Business Journal

NBC Universal, Inc.

South Philadelphia live music venue Boot & Saddle is permanently closing in fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, its owners announced Tuesday morning.

The Philadelphia Business Journal first reported on the closing of Boot & Saddle.

The neighborhood staple at 1131 S. Broad St. has sat dormant since the coronavirus shutdown in March. Boot & Saddle’s closure was ultimately a fiscal move made to keep its sister venue Union Transfer, located in the Spring Arts neighborhood, afloat throughout the public health crisis.

“With COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and around the country, the thought of having 200 people standing shoulder-to-shoulder in our small indoor bar early next year has faded,” Boot & Saddle wrote on Twitter. “After eight months without a show, and without a clear reopening date in sight, we no longer have the luxury of paying the bills and expenses for two closed venues.”

Boot & Saddle opened in 2013 and hosted upwards of 1,500 shows during its lifespan, according to the venue.

The Philadelphia Business Journal shares the bleak message that the music venue's owners have about Philadelphia's music scene moving forward.

Business

Economy 6 hours ago

Future of Business Travel Up in the Air as Virus Upends Work Life

COVID-19 8 hours ago

Restaurants Wary of More Closures as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Stay in the know on all things business with the Philadelphia Business Journal

Copyright bizjournal

This article tagged under:

South Philadelphiacoronavirusboot and saddle
Local Decision 2020: Election Coverage Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us