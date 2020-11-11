Coronavirus Claims Boot & Saddle, the Cozy South Philly Music Venue

South Philadelphia live music venue Boot & Saddle is permanently closing in fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, its owners announced Tuesday morning.

The Philadelphia Business Journal first reported on the closing of Boot & Saddle.

The neighborhood staple at 1131 S. Broad St. has sat dormant since the coronavirus shutdown in March. Boot & Saddle’s closure was ultimately a fiscal move made to keep its sister venue Union Transfer, located in the Spring Arts neighborhood, afloat throughout the public health crisis.

“With COVID-19 cases back on the rise in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and around the country, the thought of having 200 people standing shoulder-to-shoulder in our small indoor bar early next year has faded,” Boot & Saddle wrote on Twitter. “After eight months without a show, and without a clear reopening date in sight, we no longer have the luxury of paying the bills and expenses for two closed venues.”

Hey Everyone. Hope everyone had a joyous weekend like we did! With that said, we have some sad news to share. After seven years and 1,500+ shows, we are now forced to close Boot & Saddle. Please see our full statement in the attached graphic. -- xo B&S pic.twitter.com/jvH1dylTrT — Boot & Saddle (@BootAndSaddle) November 10, 2020

Boot & Saddle opened in 2013 and hosted upwards of 1,500 shows during its lifespan, according to the venue.

The Philadelphia Business Journal shares the bleak message that the music venue's owners have about Philadelphia's music scene moving forward.

Stay in the know on all things business with the Philadelphia Business Journal.