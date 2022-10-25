Check Out Which Bands Will Join Blink-182, Paramore for AC Beach Festival

Pop-punk icons blink-182 is bringing "The Rock Show" to the Jersey Shore this Memorial Day weekend for a festival on the Atlantic City beach with Paramore, Coheed and Cambria, Japanese Breakfast, Jimmy Eat World and dozens more bands.

The reunited classic blink-182 lineup featuring Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker and Hayley Williams' Paramore are set to take the stage as the headliners for the first-ever Adjacent Music Festival, which runs on the sand next to the boardwalk on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, 2023, Live Nation announced Tuesday morning.

What's the 2023 Adjacent Music Festival lineup?

Other bands getting top billing on the lineup behind Paramore, blink-182 and Jimmy Eat World for the beach concert include Jack Antonoff's Bleachers, Turnstile, The Front Bottoms and Idles.

The show is certain to have some New Jersey and Philadelphia flair as Bleachers, Japanese Breakfast and The Front Bottoms are joined by Folly, The Happy Fits, L.S. Dunes, Midtown, The Starting Line and Thursday on the bill.

For all you 30- and 40-somethings (like myself), the festival lineup also has some nostalgic feel with Phantom Planet bringing "California" and Wheatus bringing "Teenage Dirtbag" to the shore.

What else can festivalgoers expect on the Atlantic City beach?

In total, more than 40 bands will play across three stages over two days, festival organizers said, while noting there will also be "craft food and beverage experiences and vendors."

Atlantic City has hosted beach concerts from Phish, Blake Shelton Jimmy Buffet and the TidalWave Music Festival dating back to 2014.

Live Nation partnered with the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority (CRDA) and the City of Atlantic City to bring the festival to the beach. "A portion of the proceeds benefits Atlantic City Boys & Girls Club," organizers said.

So, how much are tickets?

Want to go? Two-day Early Bird general admission tickets go on sale Thursday morning at 10, while GA and VIP packages go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 28. Early Bird GA tickets start at $249 (plus fees) while Tier 1 passes cost $359 (plus fees). The VIP passes (which include dedicated festival entrance and air conditioned restrooms) start at $499 before fees.

Expect plenty of blink-18 and Paramore hits

Blink-182 only recently announced new music with its classic lineup as DeLonge rejoined the group. The groups many hits dating back more then 25 years include "Adam's Song," "All the Small Things," "Dammit," "I Miss You," "What's My Again?" and their new hit "Edging."

Paramore is known for hits including "Ain't It Fun," Misery Business," "Still Into You," "That's What You Get" and "This Is Why."