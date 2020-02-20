Bucks County

Are You a Millionaire? $3M Lottery Ticket Sold at Pa. Store

A 7-Eleven store in Langhorne, Bucks County, sold a winning $30 scratch-off ticket worth $3 million

By Dan Stamm

Another person in the Philadelphia area could soon be a multimillionaire.

For the second time this week, the Pennsylvania Lottery has announced a $3-million lottery scratch-off ticket has been sold.

The 7-Eleven store on West Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, Bucks County, will get $10,000 for selling the $30 ticket in the $3,000,000 Pennsylvania Club game, the lottery said Thursday.

A Southwest Philadelphia Wawa also recently sold a $3-million scratch-off winner.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date which is posted on the Pennsylvania lottery website. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket, call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481 and file a claim at a lotto office.

“All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding,” the lottery said.

