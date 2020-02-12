Mystery Person in New Jersey Snatches $202M Mega Millions Jackpot

One lucky person in New Jersey became a multi-millionaire overnight after winning $202 million in lottery jackpot --- but we may never find out who that winner is thanks to a new law that went into effect last month.

Mega Millions says someone in the Garden State matched all of its six lottery winning numbers in Tuesday night's drawing. The winning numbers were 4, 6, 32, 52, 64 and 6 megaplier 2x.

Another person in West Virginia managed to match five of the six numbers and won its $1 million prize, Mega Millions said.

Earlier this year, New Jersey joined a growing list of states to permit lottery winners to remain anonymous.

The New Jersey law's sponsors say the bill is aimed at addressing what they called the “lottery curse.”

Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney said in a statement that the curse amounts to harassment and threats that can happen after winners' identities become public.

The next drawing will take place on Valentine’s Day and the jackpot will be reset to the Mega Millions starting value of $40 million.

Among the top 10 largest Mega Millions jackpot winners, two of them were in the tri-state area.

On Jan. 1, 2019, someone in New York state won $437 million in jackpots and on March 30, 2018, another person in New Jersey matched all the winning numbers of Mega Millions' $533 million jackpot.