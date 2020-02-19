Wawa

SW Philly Wawa Sells $3 Million Lottery Ticket

A Southwest Philadelphia Wawa store sold a $3 million-winning lottery ticket, officials announced Wednesday

By David Chang

The Wawa store on 8220 W. Bartram Avenue.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Did you recently buy a scratch-off lottery ticket from a Philly Wawa? You may be in luck. A Southwest Philadelphia Wawa store sold a $3 million-winning lottery ticket, officials announced Wednesday.

The scratch-off ticket was sold for $30 at the Wawa on 8220 W. Bartram Avenue just outside Philadelphia International Airport. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date which is posted on the Pennsylvania lottery website. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket, call the Lottery at 800-692-7481 and file a claim at the nearest Lottery office.

Visit the Pennsylvania lottery website for more information.

