Visit these Philly museums for free during Wawa Welcome America

What to Know Wawa Welcome America is offering three dozen chances for free admission to several popular Philadelphia museums from Juneteenth to July 4, 2023.

Museums include the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the African American Museum in Philadelphia, the National Constitution Center, the Penn Museum, the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University and many more.

Many museums are offering special interactive activities for visitors of all ages.

You can stop by some of your favorite Philadelphia museums for free during Wawa Welcome America's Free Museum Days, which take place between June 19 and July 4.

In total, there are at least 36 opportunities to visit museums throughout the city for free over the 16-day festival.

Guests are encouraged to check each museum website for information ahead of their visit.

Here is the Museum Days list of places you can visit for free during Wawa Welcome America -- and what you can expect to see.

Monday, June 19

African American Museum in Philadelphia

8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum displays the richness and vibrancy of African-American heritage and culture, with four exhibit galleries filled with exciting history and fascinating art.

Click here for details to know about your visit.

Tuesday, June 20

Wagner Free Institute of Science

9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

"Come see our landmark building and historic museum collections, including rocks, minerals, fossils, taxidermy animals, mounted skeletons, and more," Wawa Welcome America says on its website. "The exhibit hall is self-guided, allowing visitors to explore and learn at their own pace. For first-time visitors and anyone preferring a little more direction, we have scavenger hunts to guide you and knowledgeable staff on hand to answer any questions."

There is also a guided tour planned.

The Print Center

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This Rittenhouse Square area nonprofit "encourages the growth and understanding of photography and printmaking as vital contemporary arts through exhibitions, publications and educational programs," Wawa Welcome America says on its site.

Check out the collection from established and emerging artists.

Wednesday, June 21

Woodmere Art Museum

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"Housed in a 19th-century stone mansion on six acres in Chestnut Hill, Woodmere Art Museum is dedicated to the art and artists of Philadelphia," Wawa Welcome America says.

See unique art as part of a juried exhibition on display.

Fairmount Water Works

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"For more than 200 years, the Fairmount Water Works has told the story of our connection with water," Wawa Welcome America says. Located on historic Boat House Row, it operated as a pumping station from 1815 to 1909, an aquarium from 1911 to 1962, as the Kelly Pool until 1972, and today serves as the Philadelphia Water Department’s public education destination, housing an award-winning urban environmental education center."

Don't miss a last chance to check out the POOL exhibition that "weaves together history, art, storytelling, and place-based learning, exploring the role of public pools in our communities with the goal of deepening understanding of the connection between water, social justice and public health." This is the last opportunity to experience the immersive museum exhibition in person in Philadelphia."

Thursday, June 22

Historic Rittenhouse Town

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Take a journey back in time.

"Historic Rittenhouse Town is the site of the first paper mill in America dating to 1690," Wawa Welcome America says. "The 1707 Rittenhouse Family Homestead is one of the oldest buildings in Philadelphia. This tour will explore the legacy of the Rittenhouse Family, the art of paper making and the story of this important industrial site from industrial to bucolic."

Wyck Historic House, Garden & Farm

noon to 4 p.m.

Keep the history tour going at this mansion that's celebrating a milestone this year.

"Celebrating its 50th year as a public site in 2023, Wyck is a National Historic Landmark house, garden, and farm in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia that served as the home to one Quaker family for nine generations (1690-1973)," Wawa Welcome America says. "The family left behind an incredible record of everyday life in Philadelphia, including over 10,000 historic objects, the oldest rose garden in its original plan in the United States, and a beautiful 2.5 acre landscape with an active urban farm."

You can tour the first floor of the house and the rose garden.

Friday, June 23

Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Relive centuries of the American Jewish experience no matter your own family history.

"The Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, on Independence Mall in Philadelphia, presents educational programs and experiences that preserve, explore, and celebrate the history of Jews in America," Wawa Welcome America says. "Its purpose is to connect Jews more closely to their heritage and to inspire in people of all backgrounds a greater appreciation for the diversity of the American Jewish experience and the freedoms to which Americans aspire."

Stenton

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Dating back to 1730, "Stenton is one of the earliest, best-preserved, and most authentic historic houses in Philadelphia," Wawa Welcome America says.

You must reserve a tour time. Tours are being held on the hour 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Click here for how to reserve your spot.

Saturday, June 24

Philadelphia Masonic Temple

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"Philadelphia’s Masonic Temple is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year with a series of special events and free tours," Wawa Welcome America says.

Check the Wawa Welcome America site for a registration link.

Science History Institute

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Let's get scientific.

"Join the Science History Institute every Saturday for 'Stories of Science' as we highlight a different 'element' of science each week," says a post on the Wawa Welcome America page. "Explore our unique themes through special highlights tours, and interactive activities for all ages. Learn more about the diverse narratives that weave together to create the science we know today!"

The Rosenbach Museum and Library

10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

History - it's in a book in the Rittenhouse-Fitler neighborhood.

"The Rosenbach preserves a nearly unparalleled rare book and manuscript collection, with particular strength in American and British literature and history," the WWA site says. "Exhibitions, programs, and research with this collection have focused on Colonial American history, African American history, children’s literature, book arts and technology, gay and lesbian literature, early Modernism, and much more."

Paul Robeson House & Museum

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stop by the Paul Robeson House and Museum in West Philadelphia.

"The Paul Robeson House was the home of internationally renowned American bass-baritone concert singer, actor of film and stage, All-American and professional athlete, writer, multi-lingual orator, human rights activist, and lawyer Paul Robeson from 1966 until 1976," the WWA website says.

Sunday, June 25

John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge

6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Get outside and get up close to nature.

"The refuge is a treasured green space nestled within the city of Philadelphia, teeming with a rich diversity of fish, wildlife, and plants native to the Delaware Estuary," the WWA site says. "The refuge supports a diversity of habitats, including freshwater tidal marsh, open waters, mudflats, and woodlands that the hundreds of species call home."

Historic Strawberry Mansion

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grandeur on display.

"Historic Strawberry Mansion is the largest of the historic Fairmount Park historic houses," the WWA site says. "The grand structure was then purchased and restored by the Committee of 1926, who furnished the home with a can’t-miss collection of dolls from the Sesquicentennial of 1926 alongside another extensive collection of American and European antiques and artwork."

Monday, June 26

Christ Church Preservation Trust

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Known as “The Nation’s Church,” Founding Fathers like John Adams and George Washington went here while Revolutionary era worshippers included Benjamin and Deborah Franklin, Betsy Ross, Robert Morris, Benjamin Rush and Francis Hopkinson.

"This Church further serves as a site of significance in Philadelphia’s history of slavery and abolition," the WWA site says.

Tuesday, June 27

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Roar and check out dinosaurs and so much more!

"The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University is the oldest natural history museum in the Americas and one of the country’s leading scientific institutions, with over 200 years of experience in curation, cutting-edge research and education," the WWA site says.

Mütter Museum

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This place specializes in the odd.

"America’s finest museum of medical history, the Mütter Museum and Historical Library, displays collections of anatomical specimens, models, medical books, and medical instruments in a beautiful beaux arts building," the WWA site says. "Visitors can explore galleries, attend pop-up programs, hear gallery talks, and relax in our beautiful Benjamin Rush Medicinal Plant Garden."

The museum asks that you reserve your ticket online ahead of time.

Betsy Ross House

1 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Get in the patriotic spirit and celebrate the red, white and blue.

"The Betsy Ross House, the birthplace of the American flag, is alive with the sights and sounds of the 18th century," the WWA site says. "Tour the house and then stay a while longer to meet Betsy in her upholstery shop and learn more about her exciting life and times through our interactive, historical programming."

Wednesday, June 28

National Constitution Center (courtesy of Wawa)

Get to know the fabric of our country in this Old City institution. And be close to the free food of Wawa Hoagie Day.

"The National Constitution Center brings together people of all ages and perspectives, across America and around the world, to learn about, debate, and celebrate the greatest vision of human freedom in history, the U.S. Constitution," the WWA website says.

Check back in the days ahead for details on more free museum entries, including the Barnes Foundation, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Penn Museum and Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum. You can also check out the full list of Museum Days on the Wawa Welcome America website.