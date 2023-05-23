"Sorry Not Sorry," but fans of pop music and hip-hop are going to love the lineup for the 2023 Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert.

Pop superstar Demi Lovato will headline the free July 4th Party on the Parkway with rapper (and actor) Ludacris opening the main event concert, NBC10 exclusively revealed Tuesday morning. A fireworks display over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway will wrap up the free festival on Independence Day.

Full details about the July 4th concert and fireworks about all 16 days of festivities for the Wawa Welcome America festival are set to be revealed Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 11 a.m.

Léelo en español aquí.

"No Promises," but this July 4th concert is certainly going to be great as you shake your "Money Maker" all night.

Get to Know Demi Lovato

Lovato is a Grammy-nominated musician, mental health advocate, actress and author who boosts more than 240 million followers on social media and more than 30 billion streams worldwide.

She has released eight albums, with each cracking the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 charts. Her latest release in 2022 debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, and Top Alternative Albums charts.

Lovato -- who is a Dallas, Taxes, native who now lives in Los Angeles -- has won MTV Video Music, Teen Choice Awards, People’s Choice, ALMA, Latin American Music and a GLAAD Vanguard awards over her career.

But she is about more than just her music: "As an advocate, Demi serves as Global Citizen’s official ambassador for mental health, with a special focus on vulnerable communities around the world," reads her bio.

Get to Know Ludacris

Chris "Ludacris" Bridges is a three-time Grammy Award-winning musician known in many "Area Codes," a philanthropist, a businessman and an actor, known for his recurring role in the "Fast & Furious" movies.

Behind the mic, he has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide off many hit singles, including “Stand Up,” “Get Back,” “Southern Hospitality,” “Number One Spot,” “Money Maker” and “My Chick Bad.”

On screen, Ludacris has played "Tej" is several "Fast & Furious" films, including 2023's "Fast X." He was recently honored by "Fast" co-star Vin Diesel and fellow rapper/actor LL Cool J as Ludcaris' Hollywood Walk of Fame star was unveiled.

"As a father of four girls, his latest ventures fittingly include launching his educational platform devoted to the

enrichment of children called 'KidNation,'" according to his official bio. Part of those kid-oriented efforts include "Karma’s World."

NBC's Ashley Bellman catches up with rapper and actor Chris "Ludacris" Bridges about Season 3 of "Karma's World" and the new toy line for the show. He hopes people get inspired.

He is also behind “Chicken-n-Beer” at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta. And, in 2001 he launched The Ludacris Foundation that focuses "on helping the youth in his hometown of Atlanta," according to his bio. The group has partnered with No Kid Hungry and Feeding America.

Further details about the concert, party on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and other July 4th Philly events are expected to be revealed on May 23.