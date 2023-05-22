More than two weeks of free fun for the whole family is returning to Philadelphia for the 2023 Wawa Welcome America Festival.

Festival organizers are set to reveal headliners for the main event -- the July 4th Concert, Fireworks and Party on the Parkway -- on Tuesday, May 23, at 11 a.m. (You can watch the announcement live on this page.)

But we already know when some of the other big events of the 17-day festival will take place.

From a Juneteenth block party to a kid-oriented concert, to a screening of "Rocky", to a patriotic Delaware River waterfront concert and fireworks, to a July 4th parade, these are the events you can already start locked into your calendar:

Click on each event below for more details.

Monday, June 19

Liberation Rising: Juneteenth Block Party & Free Museum Day outside the African American Museum in Philadelphia.

Friday, June 23

Kidchella concert at Smith Memorial Playground & Playhouse

Monday, June 26

'Rocky' Movie Night at the Philadelphia Film Center

Tuesday, June 27

PECO Go 4th & Learn: A Cultural Journey at Franklin Square

Thursday, June 29

Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia Community Day at Cherashore Playground

Friday, June 30

PECO Go 4th & Learn: Sports, STEM, Music & More at Penn Park

The U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus on Independence Mall at Independence National Historical Park

Saturday, July 1

Pershing’s Own Concert & Waterfront Fireworks at the Great Plaza in Penn's Landing

Sunday, July 2

Gospel On Independence at Independence National Historical Park

Tuesday, July 4

Salute to America Independence Day Parade supported by PNC Bank along East Market Street between 2nd Street and City Hall

PECO Go 4th & Learn: A Great Debate at Independence Square

What Else Can We Expect?

Expect plenty of more events (including free museum admissions and details on Wawa Hoagie Day) to be revealed Tuesday.