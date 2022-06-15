We're wrapping up the first week of the free Wawa Welcome America festival on Saturday, June 25. You'll be able to celebrate the arts at a block party and dive into more pieces of Philadelphia history at the free events.

Avenue of the Arts Block Party at the Kimmel Cultural Campus (Presented by PNC)

At the Kimmel Cultural Center, you'll find the Avenue of the Arts Block Party with live entertainment, food and fun for all ages.

Catch live performances from various locally and nationally-known artists, including Gina Castanzo from NBC’s "The Voice." On the PNC Arts Alive Stage inside, you'll be able to enjoy exclusive experiences, like performances by cast members from "Moulin Rouge! The Musical."

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Outside, check out the 120-foot slide and 300-foot zip-line free of charge. There will also be the Garces Beer Garden for cocktails and drinks and grab food at a food truck. The festivities will be available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Free Museum Day at Paul Robeson House & Museum

Paul Robeson House and Museum offers tours of the “Paul Robeson: Up Close and Personal” exhibit which consists of paintings, books, record albums, photos and artifacts pertaining to Robeson.

You can learn about the story of Paul Leroy Robeson, a Renaissance man who fought injustice, between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. for free.

Free Museum Day at Arch Street Meeting House

Doubling as both a museum and an active Quaker place of worship, the Arch Street Meeting House offers opportunity to learn about the stories of the building, the people and the grounds on Arch Street.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., explore the house and grounds that dates back to 1804.

Full Details on Wawa Welcome America Day 7 Festivities:

PNC's Avenue of the Arts Block Party

When: June 25 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Kimmel Cultural Campus

Broad St. Between Locust and Pine, & Spruce Between 15th and Juniper in Philadelphia, PA

Free Admission to Paul Robeson House & Museum

When: June 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Paul Robeson House & Museum

4951 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19139

Free Admission to Arch Street Meeting House

When: June 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Arch Street Meeting House

320 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106