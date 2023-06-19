Wawa Welcome America

16 days of free events celebrating Freedom and Liberty | June 19 – July 4, 2023
Wawa Welcome America Day 3: Rebuilding block party, get artsy

There is a lot in store for Day 3 of Wawa Welcome America

By Brianna Fallon

Whether you are looking to head out and learn or see live entertainment with friends and family, there are many things to do on Day 3 of the Wawa Welcome America festival.

Here are all the free events you can look forward to on Wednesday, June 21, 2023

A Celebration of Community Revitalization

What: In partnership with Rebuild Philadelphia and Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia, Wawa Welcome America presents Rebuild Philadelphia Block Party – A Celebration of Community Revitalization in celebration of the revitalization plans for Murphy Recreation Center. Stop by to enjoy Live entertainment games, giveaways, food trucks and more.

When: Visitors can stop by the party on June 21 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 300 W Shunk St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Free admission to the Woodmere Art Museum

What: Visitors can enjoy a day at the Woodmere Art Museum in Chestnut Hill to inspire creativity and learn about the art of founder, Charles Knox Smith, as well as other art and artists of Philadelphia.

When: Free admission will be available on June 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 9201 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118

Free admission to the Fairmount Water Works Interpretive Center

What: The Fairmount Water Works invites everyone to join them to learn more about the connection between water, social justice and public health.

When: Visitors can Enjoy free admission to the Fairmount Water Works Interpretive Center on June 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 640 Waterworks Dr, Philadelphia PA 19130

Also note: This will be the last opportunity to experience the Fairmount Water Works immersive museum exhibit in person in Philadelphia.

