Wawa Welcome America Day 14: Get Patriotic With Waterfront Concert, Fireworks

The number of days left in the Wawa Welcome America Festival may be waning, but the opportunities for fun continue to increase.
From free museum admissions to a patriotic concert and fireworks, here's what is happening in the City of Philadelphia on Saturday, July 2.
Free Museum Day at National Liberty Museum
With pre-registration, you can see the newly opened exhibitions and exciting educational opportunities National Liberty Museum in Old City.
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can explore People Speak, a celebration of our inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Free Museum Day at Stenton
Built back in 1730, Stenton is one of the earliest, well-preserved houses in Philadelphia history.
You can check it out for free on the 2nd between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Celebration of Community and Culture at the Esperanza Arts Center
Immerse yourself in Latin cultures block party style at the Celebration of Community & Culture at Esperanza Arts Center between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The celebratory atmosphere will include Latin food, vendors and music to enjoy. You can head inside the Esperanza Arts Center to watch various performances by Argentinian pianist Emiliano Messiez and his quartet and the Philadelphia Argentine Tango School.
U.S. Army's Pershing's Own Concert & Waterfront Fireworks
U-S-A! The U.S. Army's Pershing Own Concert will take the stage with Patriotic, an all-star concert from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Following the concert, you'll be able to catch a bright fireworks display over the Delaware River waterfront from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Full Details on Wawa Welcome America Day 14 Festivities:
Free Museum Day at National Liberty Museum
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 2
Where: National Liberty Museum
321 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
Free Museum Day at Stenton
When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 2
Where: Stenton
4601 N. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19140
Celebration of Community & Culture
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Esperanza Arts Center
4261 N. 5th St., Philadelphia, PA 19140
Pershing Own Concert & Waterfront Fireworks
When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Fireworks from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Penn's Landing)
Where: Great Plaza at Delaware River Waterfront
S. Columbus Boulevard & Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
