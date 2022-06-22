Wawa Welcome America Day 14: Get Patriotic With Waterfront Concert, Fireworks

Lee la historia en español aquí.

The number of days left in the Wawa Welcome America Festival may be waning, but the opportunities for fun continue to increase.

From free museum admissions to a patriotic concert and fireworks, here's what is happening in the City of Philadelphia on Saturday, July 2.

Free Museum Day at National Liberty Museum

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

With pre-registration, you can see the newly opened exhibitions and exciting educational opportunities National Liberty Museum in Old City.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can explore People Speak, a celebration of our inalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Free Museum Day at Stenton

Built back in 1730, Stenton is one of the earliest, well-preserved houses in Philadelphia history.

You can check it out for free on the 2nd between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Celebration of Community and Culture at the Esperanza Arts Center

Immerse yourself in Latin cultures block party style at the Celebration of Community & Culture at Esperanza Arts Center between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The celebratory atmosphere will include Latin food, vendors and music to enjoy. You can head inside the Esperanza Arts Center to watch various performances by Argentinian pianist Emiliano Messiez and his quartet and the Philadelphia Argentine Tango School.

U.S. Army's Pershing's Own Concert & Waterfront Fireworks

U-S-A! The U.S. Army's Pershing Own Concert will take the stage with Patriotic, an all-star concert from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Following the concert, you'll be able to catch a bright fireworks display over the Delaware River waterfront from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Full Details on Wawa Welcome America Day 14 Festivities:

Free Museum Day at National Liberty Museum

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 2

Where: National Liberty Museum

321 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Free Museum Day at Stenton

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 2

Where: Stenton

4601 N. 18th St., Philadelphia, PA 19140

Celebration of Community & Culture

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Esperanza Arts Center

4261 N. 5th St., Philadelphia, PA 19140

Pershing Own Concert & Waterfront Fireworks

When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (Fireworks from 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Penn's Landing)

Where: Great Plaza at Delaware River Waterfront

S. Columbus Boulevard & Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106