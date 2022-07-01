Wet, Humid to Start July 4th Weekend; Hot, Dry to End It

It's a mixed bag of weather with the threat of storms and rain amid humidity to start July 4th weekend and clear skies and hot weather expected for Sunday and Monday.

Friday Heat, Scattered Storms

Friday is a scorcher. We are getting haze, heat and humidity building throughout the day as highs reach the middle 90s.

An isolated shower or t-storm is possible, especially later in the day. The first brief severe thunderstorm warning of the day came in around 2 p.m. Friday for parts of Berks and Lehigh counties.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Feels-like temperatures on Friday reach to the upper 90s. Overall the day looks good for travel though, just make sure to drink plenty of water. Air Quality Alerts are in effect for Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania suburbs, and central New Jersey due to the lousy air quality. Anyone with respiratory illnesses should take it easy and limit time outside.

Saturday Storm Threat, Sunday Clears Out

We start off the weekend with tropical humidity and the chance for some scattered strong-to-severe thunderstorms on Saturday. While the day isn't a washout, it could rain at just about anytime. Some of the storms may have torrential downpours, intense lightning and localized damaging winds.

Saturday is a day to stay weather aware. The best chance of the strongest storms will be during the afternoon and evening hours when you’ll want to have the free NBC10 App (download it now) which will notify you of lightning and or warnings in your area. Highs will reach the upper 80s, but it will feel like the 90s with all of the humidity.

While there still could be a leftover shower on Sunday, the day will improve with time. Humidity levels will inch down as the day wears on and the best chance of a shower will be from Philadelphia to points south, but most of the day will be rain-free.

Expect highs in the upper 80s Sunday. This includes Jersey Shore points and Delaware Beaches, which will see an improvement in the weather during the afternoon.

July 4th Should Be a Weather Blast

The 4th of July on Monday continues to look fantastic. Moderate levels of humidity, but the key is a dry and sunny day. Look for highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, so stay hydrated. Wawa Welcome Fireworks should be mainly clear and warm with temperatures in the middle 80s.

The Weekend Weather Takeaway

Two out of three days of the holiday weekend should be winners. While Saturday isn’t a complete washout, it’s almost disgustingly humid with downpours that could happen at almost anytime. Sunday and Monday will be much better.