Celebrate Independence Day with the Wawa Welcome America main event on July 4th, 2022!

A free concert from Tori Kelly, Ava Max and Jason Derulo, the Party on the Parkway, a patriotic parade, a celebration of freedom and fireworks bring the 2022 Wawa Welcome America festival to a dramatic close. Here's what there is to do in celebration of the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Free Museum Day at Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can check out the the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History with free admission.

The NMAJH the only museum in the U.S. specifically dedicated to the exploration and interpretation of the American Jewish experience. The museum presents experiences and educational programs that preserve, explore, and celebrate the history of Jews in our nation.

Celebration of Freedom Ceremony

Head to Independence Hall for the Celebration of Freedom Ceremony, which will honor those in the City of Philadelphia and beyond who make our nation a better place.

The event will feature special guests, a reading of the Declaration of Independence, Mayor Jim Kenney’s Magis Award presentation, the reveal of the Wawa Foundation Hero Award winner and Freedom Mortgage’s Celebrate Freedom Award.

There will be limited seating available. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

For those who don't make it down to Independence Mall, they can watch the ceremony streamed live on NBC10.com and the NBC10 app at 10 a.m. Catch the ceremony later on NBC10 at 6 p.m.

Salute to America Independence Day Parade

Stick around after the Celebration of Freedom for the Salute to America Independence Day Parade from 11 a.m. to noon along East Market Street between 2nd Street and City Hall.

This year, the parade is returning with a new route that you can view here. Miss America 2022, Emma Broyles, will be the grand marshal; guests can enjoy the fun, patriotic floats, marching bands, performances and appearances from historical characters.

Free Museum Day at Christ Church and Burial Ground

The Christ Church and Burial Ground is offering free admission between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The church hosted the Continental Congress back in the Revolutionary era and is one of the most visited historic sites in the city. Free Museum Day on July 4th will include special tours and history hunts. A concert from the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia and a performance of The American Revolution – The Show! will be put on, all for free.

Philly Live's Aunyea Lachelle finds out what "The American Revolution from Theater Unspeakable's Marc Frost.

Party on the Parkway

The Party on the Parkway leads you up to the main event with plenty of fun and entertainment from noon to 7 p.m. Check out games, food trucks and giveaways from Logan Square up the Parkway.

There will be two performance stages to view live entertainment, activities for the kids and fun at the PECO Kids Zone, as well as a book giveaway courtesy of Books in Homes USA. Click here for the schedule of performers.

Come out and bring a picnic, small personal cooler, chairs and blankets, even your pet (on leash) is welcome to join in on the fun. Enter at Logan Square.

🎶 Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert featuring Jason Derulo, Ava Max & Tori Kelly

It's finally back and in-person on the Parkway! The FREE Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert is the main event after 16 days packed with fun.

The star-studded concert will feature performances by award-winning singer/songwriter Jason Derulo (back after performing without a crowd on July 4th, 2020), multiple-platinum selling popstar Ava Max and award-winning gospel and pop singer Tori Kelly. The concert will be followed by a breathtaking fireworks display.

The concert and fireworks will be televised live on NBC10, the NBC10 app, NBC10.com and TeleXitos for anyone who wants to tune in from home or on the go.

🎆 Wawa Welcome America Fireworks Spectacular

The Fireworks Spectacular will follow the July 4th concert from 9:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

DJ Ghost and Q102 will light up the airwaves with a DJ set that is synced to the bright fireworks display.

