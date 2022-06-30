Whether your going to the 2022 Wawa Welcome America Party on the Parkway on July 4th or your planning to watch the Jason Derulo concert and grand finale fireworks at home on NBC10 or stream it from a BBQ, you still may be impacted by road closures days ahead of the main event of the 16-day free festival.

Road closures for the July 4th free fun on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia begin Thursday, June 30, at 7 p.m. and end around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

Here is a look at the road closures announced by the City of Philadelphia that are needed to set up and breakdown the party and concert:

Road Closure Starting on Thursday, June 30

From Thursday, June 30, at 7 p.m. to around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway inner lanes from Logan Circle to Eakins Oval

Road Closures Starting Sunday, July 3

The following road closures begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, and last until about 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5:

Logan Circle

Winter Street between 21st Street and Ben Franklin Parkway

Road Closures Starting Monday, July 4

The following roads will be closed starting around 5 a.m. on Monday, July 4, until around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 18th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue (Kelly Drive inbound closed at Fountain Green Drive beginning at approximately 5 p.m.)

Rear of Art Museum – Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive

2000 to 2100 Winter Street

MLK Drive from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street

23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

The following road closures begin around 5 a.m. on Monday, July 4, and last until around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5:

1900 Race Street

1800 to1900 Vine Street

I-676 Off-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-676 On-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-76 eastbound Off-Ramp at Spring Garden Street

Spring Garden Tunnel

Park Towne Place between 22nd Street and 24th Street

22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

19th Street between Callowhill Street and Cherry Street

The following road closures will begin Monday, July 4, around 1 p.m. and last until around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5:

All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street, 18th Street to 22nd Street (local access maintained for residents)

All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd Street to Corinthian Street (local access maintained for residents)

16th and 17th Streets, between Arch Street and Spring Garden Street will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

1600 to 1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway will be closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety

The following road closures "due to public safety interests relating to the fireworks show" will begin around 8 p.m. on Monday, July 4, and last until around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5:

Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive

Lemon Hill Drive

Sedgley Drive

Waterworks Drive

Poplar Drive

The City warned that Parkway closures could begin earlier on July4th depending on crowd size.

What About Parking in the Area?

"The Philadelphia Parking Authority will not be enforcing meters, kiosks, or residential parking time limits on Monday, July 4 and Tuesday, July 5." the City said in a news release. "Safety regulations, however, will remain in effect. Enforcement of all parking regulations will resume on Wednesday, July 6."

SEPTA Running on Special July 4th Schedule

SEPTA buses, trolleys, its Broad Street and Market Frankford line subway, Regional Rail and the Norristown High Speed Line will be operating on a Sunday schedule on Monday. SEPTA will provide additional train service at night for the fireworks.

Updates from SEPTA can be found at their site or @SEPTA on Twitter.

Taking a Taxi or Rideshare?

Designated taxi and rideshare drop-off points for the July 4th concert and Party on the Parkway will be available at 17th and Callowhill streets or 19th and Callowhill streets. No word on how easy it will be to grab a Lyft or Uber.