July is here! Celebrate the first of the month with Wawa Welcome America's Day 13 festivities -- multiple free museums, a chance to experience live storytelling of our country's history and fireworks to wrap it all up.

It's sure going to be a blast.

Free Museum Day at Penn Museum

The Penn Museum is offering free admission to explore their many interactive and exciting exhibits.

You can use your smartphone to interact with artifacts throughout the museum. Visitors can also check out a spotlight tour, self-guided explorations like scavenger hunts and I-SPY games all for free.

Explore the Penn Museum between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Free Museum Day at Faith and Liberty Discovery Center

Enjoy Free Museum Day at Faith & Liberty Discovery Center.

The center tells the story of how our country was born and how our leaders turned to faith throughout history, and you can learn about it for free. Dive into the many immersive and interactive learning experiences.

You can enjoy free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pay What You Wish Day at Rodin Museum

July 1 marks the second of two Pay What You Wish Days at the Rodin Museum during Wawa Welcome America.

The museum has one of the largest collections of work from the sculptor, Auguste Rodin. You'll be able to view many of his works, including The Thinker and The Gates of Hell, which are showcased in the garden surrounding the museum.

Enjoy pay what you wish admission from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Free Museum Day at the Powel House

PhilaLandmarks, in partnership with the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, is presenting Orchestra in the Garden, a free concert at The Powel House.

The concert begins at 3 p.m.

The Powel House itself now serves as a museum dedicated to Colonial Revivalism. It played an integral role in the redevelopment of Society Hill into one of our country’s premier heritage neighborhoods just a few blocks from Independence Hall.

Enjoy free admission between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Our America Now: Expressions of Freedom & Waterfront Fireworks

End your busy day at the Waterfront for Our America Now: Expressions of Freedom.

Through diverse voices, this immersive experience allows for guests to experience the stories of our nation's history and the many influential individuals. Local artists will utilize spoken word, song and dance to portray these stories.

Experience the event from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

There will be live artistic performances, DJs, food trucks and interactive activities, with a grand finale -- fireworks over the Delaware River waterfront.

The fireworks are scheduled to begin around 9 p.m., and last about 30 minutes.

