You might be noticing something as you drive or ride along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway this week -- a Ferris wheel.

What's up with that?

The Oval XP is bringing summer fun with its pop-up festival to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway every Wednesday through Sunday from June 16 to Aug. 21, 2022.

It will also open on Monday, June 20, in honor of Juneteenth.

The festival will convert Eakins Oval into the largest outdoor urban oasis in Philly, the City of Philadelphia says.

Sitting on eight acres just beyond the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, The Oval XP will bring family-friendly programming, art, free music and entertainment, a Ferris wheel to Philly, in addition to creating the city's largest beer garden.

You can enjoy some of the best views in the city from the top of the Ferris wheel. You'll be able to catch 360-degree views, where you can see the Center City skyline and other parts of the area from the breathtaking spot 108 feet off the ground.

For families, the programming will include the Imagination Space, a space for children 12 and under to enjoy. It features a nine-hole mini golf course, interactive games, and events like arts and crafts and music lessons.

The Oval XP is featuring a new addition in 2022, the Summer Stage, which will host live performances and, the City of Philadelphia says, some of the most diverse music programming in the country.

The Summer Stage will also host free community-based events, including the 2022 Love From Philly Festival on June 11 and NUEVOFEST on July 9.

Filling 60,000 feet of the outdoor space, making it the largest in Philadelphia to date, the 2022 festival includes a huge beer garden. The city says it will feature numerous bars, 24 taps from local breweries, a performance stage for local comedians, acoustic artists, and a rotating selection of pop-up menus created by local minority and female chefs.

The City of Philadelphia says you will be able to download The Oval XP's new app to keep track of the festivities and shows going on throughout the festival this year. Check out The Oval XP on Instagram for more details.