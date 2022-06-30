Safety Plan for July 4 Party on the Parkway, Concert

The Party On The Parkway is an exciting way to celebrate freedom and our country's birthday in Philadelphia on Monday as part of the grand finale day of the Wawa Welcome America festival of free fun. The party ends with the much-anticipated July 4th Concert featuring Jason Derulo, Ava Max and Tori Kelly. Here's the scoop on all the party has to offer and safety information you should know before getting your party on.

The party is set to include day-long activities, games and entertainment, food trucks and giveaways for guests. If you're bringing the kids along, the PECO Kids Zone will be giving away free books from Books in Homes USA.

There will be two performance stages this year - Pennsylvania Lottery Groove Stage and the Rumba 106.1 Dance Party - for you to enjoy some dance.

For full details on the acts, see here.

July 4th Concert & Fireworks

The FREE Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert is the main event after 16 days packed with fun, and will wrap up the parkway party.

The star-studded concert will feature performances by award-winning singer/songwriter Jason Derulo (back after performing without a crowd on July 4th, 2020), multiple-platinum selling popstar Ava Max and award-winning gospel and pop singer Tori Kelly.

The concert will be followed by a breathtaking fireworks display.

Want to watch from home? The concert and fireworks will be televised live on NBC10, the NBC10 app, NBC10.com and TeleXitos for anyone who wants to tune in from home or on the go. You can also watch on Peacock.

Before preparing to join in on the fun, make sure to be aware of what is and is not allowed at the celebration in order to maintain community safety. Throughout the festivities, the City will provide enhanced law-enforcement and emergency medical services. Both the City and Welcome America are coordinating with local, state and federal public safety authorities to ensure everyone can safely enjoy the Fourth of July, the City says.

Check out the answers to these important questions.

Where Can I Enter the Party on the Parkway?

What items are allowed?

Picnics

Small personal coolers

Pets on leashes

Chairs and blankets (not permitted in ticketed front section)

What items are NOT allowed?

In coordination with the City of Philadelphia and for the safety of event attendees and staff, Welcome America says the following items are prohibited.

Weapons and contraband of any kind regardless of permitting, e.g. Right-to-Carry permits will not be honored, and entry will be denied.

Fireworks, firecrackers, or explosives (including sparklers)

Open flame of any kind

Illegal or illicit substances of any kind

Flyers, handbills, posters, stickers (no solicitation allowed)

Unauthorized commerce

Items that would obstruct others’ view (large signs, banners, etc.)

Drones and any other unmanned and remote-controlled devices

Skateboards, rollerblades, bicycles, Segway's, hoverboards, and similar items

Glass Containers

Laser pointers

Selfie Sticks

Any other item or action deemed dangerous or inappropriate by production or security management

All persons and/or their belongings are subject to search as a condition of entry into Party On The Parkway. Note that confiscated items will not be returned. Welcome America says if you’re unsure, leave it home.

For complete safety information about the event, including ways to get to the party with public transit, see the City of Philadelphia's website.