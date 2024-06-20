Wawa Welcome America

16 days of free events celebrating Freedom and Liberty | June 19 – July 4, 2024
Fairmount Park

Get weekend off to rocking start at Wawa Welcome America's Kidchella

A FREE concert for kids and families with so much fun in store is happening Friday, June 21, 2024, at Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse as part of Wawa Welcome America festivities

By Andrea-Rose Oates

Kids of all ages get ready to party at the most fun event of the year, Kidchella.

Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse, the historic play area in East Fairmount Park, is celebrating its big 125th birthday with a free music festival as part of the Wawa Welcome America events.

It's a community celebration, but geared especially for children, who can let loose, create and play in the park.

Dance to the tunes of Alex & The Kaleidoscope, Johnny Shortcake, City Love and more.

Before the main concert, check out local youth performers from World Cafe Live and Philadelphia Youth Tap group, visit the art stations, eat mouthwatering treats and participate in exclusive giveaways.

To end the night, see the sky light up with the closing sparkle show. Guests can experience bright lights and loud noises during this show.

Smith Playground has been a treasured Philly location for generations as it strives to provide opportunities for creative play for children 10 years old and younger.

The celebration will take place throughout the Smith Playground property from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Convenient parking will be offered.

Guests must pre-register beforehand here. Capacity is limited.

