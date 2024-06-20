Kids of all ages get ready to party at the most fun event of the year, Kidchella.

Smith Memorial Playground and Playhouse, the historic play area in East Fairmount Park, is celebrating its big 125th birthday with a free music festival as part of the Wawa Welcome America events.

It's a community celebration, but geared especially for children, who can let loose, create and play in the park.

Dance to the tunes of Alex & The Kaleidoscope, Johnny Shortcake, City Love and more.

Before the main concert, check out local youth performers from World Cafe Live and Philadelphia Youth Tap group, visit the art stations, eat mouthwatering treats and participate in exclusive giveaways.

To end the night, see the sky light up with the closing sparkle show. Guests can experience bright lights and loud noises during this show.

Smith Playground has been a treasured Philly location for generations as it strives to provide opportunities for creative play for children 10 years old and younger.

The celebration will take place throughout the Smith Playground property from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Convenient parking will be offered.

Guests must pre-register beforehand here. Capacity is limited.