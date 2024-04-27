Hit-and-run in Philadelphia leaves man hospitalized with serious injuries, police say

A man is hospitalized after being hit by a van while walking across the street in Philadelphia Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of Germantown Ave. and Cambria St.

The man was crossing Germantown Ave. in a marked crosswalk when he was struck by a white work van traveling eastbound on Cambria St. that was turning left onto Germantown Ave., police said.

Police said the man had serious injuries, including a broken back, hip, ribs, lower leg and wrist. He is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit at a hospital.

According to police, officers from the Crash Investigation Division conducted an investigation, leading them to a location on the 7900 block of Langdon St., where they found the involved work van. The van was towed for investigation.

At this time no arrests have been made, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3181 or call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).