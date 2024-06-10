Wawa Welcome America is coming back to the block, literally.

The 2024 festival features 16 days of free fun from concerts to food to museum admissions. There are also plenty of opportunities to get out on the block with neighbors for a party.

Here's your guide to all the free block parties featured during the 2024 Wawa Welcome America festival in Philadelphia:

Rhythms and Liberation - Juneteenth Block Party featuring Kid 'n Play - Wednesday, June 19

Come discover the essence of Juneteenth in Old City. Dance and feel free to enjoy the connection and culture that is so deeply routed in this free event. Sit in and get to listen to soul expanding poetry.

Be sure to rock the "House Party" with hip-hop legends Kid 'n Play taking the stage. Also check out performances from DJ Rich Medina, the "melodic vibes" of Seraiah Nicole and West Philly’s own Suede Lace. There will also be poetry from Kai Davis and dance performances from Dance4Life.

Don't forget to visit the vendor booths and have some amazing soul food.

If you want to get out of the heat, admission to the African American Museum of Philadelphia is free all day.

You can wrap up the event at night with former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker (tentative) and Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Joanna McClinton, participating in the “Shattering the Glass Ceiling: African American Women in Politics” conversation moderated by journalist Soledad O’Brien.

When: June 19, 2024, from noon to 7 p.m.

Where: Outside the African American Museum of Philadelphia at 701 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Jefferson Einstein Philadelphia Hospital Community Day - Thursday, June 20

Jefferson Einstein Hospital in North Philadelphia will hold a community day of services and will provide opportunities for residents to learn about their health as well as health care in general. They are also going to be giving job opportunities at Jefferson Einstein hospital.

Enjoy some free Rita's Italian Ice during the event as well.

When: June 20, 2024, 4 p.m.

Where: 851 W Olney Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19120

Concilio’s Annual Hispanic Fiesta - Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23

The annual celebration of local Latin American and Hispanic culture is so big that it will take place over two days in Center City. The event is hosted by Concilio (The Council of Spanish speaking organization) and is part of the PECO multicultural series.

Now in its 40th year, bring your dancing shoes with a variety of music from merengue to salsa at the jam-packed event with several artists like merengue legend Joseph Fonseca and Huey Dunbar, one of the greatest salsa artists of all time.

"While you’re there, be sure to delve into cultural cuisine at the Oasis Waterfront Food Market supported by the Philadelphia International Airport and explore the many vendors and activations, including the Well-being on Wheels presented by Independence Blue Cross, featuring free health screenings, wellness information, and nutrition takeaways," festival organizers said.

When: June 22, 2024, and June 23, 2024 from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. each day

Where: 20th Street & JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Declaration House Party - Monday, June 24

The Monument Labs' Declaration House at Independence National Historical Park is ready to welcome you to Old City. During the block party check out an unveiling of Sonya Clark's "The Descendants of Monticello," special artistic performances and educational seminars.

When: June 24, 2024, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: 700 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

Wawa Hoagie Day - June 27

No block party tastes better than this one.

Starting at noon, Wawa will be giving away thousands of free Shorti hoagies in Old City.

In addition to the free hoagies, guests can enjoy a performance from Voices of Service, a singing quartet of military veterans. Guests will also be able to walk into the National Constitution Center after and visit the Wawa exhibit that shows over 100 years of the history and roots in Philadelphia.

When: June 27, 2024, noon

Where: Between 5th & 6th streets in the Independence Mall area.

Avenue of the Arts Block Party - June 29

The Avenue of the Arts Block Party is bringing the vibes all day with PNC Arts Alive Stage and the PA Lottery Groove stage from local and world-renowned artists like Carla Gamble, Javon Newman and more.

Take a walk down PNC Arts Alive Alley and take a picture in the "The Voice" coach's chair. You can also enjoy the Philly Fresh Market that will provide local tasty treats.

Bring the kids to enjoy exciting entertainment for all ages with the immersive Avenue amusement where nostalgia and games come together.

Get competitive with your friends and challenge them to a game of table tennis or relax and enjoy the art of fashion with the opportunity to watch a free show from the Philly Fashion Week folks.

Avenue of the Barks encourages guests to bring their dogs out and features pools for pets to cool off. There will also be vendors for your dogs to try out all sorts of treats.

The Kimmel Center will also hold multiple performances to honor our nation. The concerts are free but will require a ticket available here.

When: June 29, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: South Broad Street between Walnut and Pine streets