Juneteenth in Philly 2024: Block party featuring Kid ‘n Play, the nation's largest parade, festivals and more

The City of Brotherly Love is joining the nationwide celebration of Juneteenth.

The holiday, celebrated annually on June 19th, commemorates the ending of slavery in the United States.

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021 and while people celebrated the holiday long before it was made a federal one, there are even more events and celebrations now.

Here's a list of events where you can celebrate freedom and liberty on both the federal holiday and the days surrounding it in the Philadelphia area.

📅 Saturday, June 15

🕗 Noon to 7 p.m.

📍 6306 Germantown Ave.

Johnson House Historic Site, a former stop along the Underground Railroad, is hosting its 18th Annual Juneteenth Festival.

You can expect African drumming, a Children’s Village, a cultural marketplace, historical re-enactments, exhibits, tours, resource information, even GOATS, and so much more.

📅 Saturday, June 15

🕗 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

📍 121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd.



Celebrate Black culture at the inaugural Juneteenth Wine & Arts Festival. This family-friendly event features wines from local Black-owned wineries, art exhibitions, live performances, craft vendors and more.

It's free to attend but wine tickets are $20 online and $30 at the door.

📅 Saturday, June 15

🕗 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

📍 3260 South St.

A celebration of freedom at Penn Museum ahead of the official Juneteenth holiday. This all-day, family-friendly celebration will offer performances, pop-up exhibits and workshops.

Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or portable chairs to sit in the garden to enjoy all the festivities. You are also going to want to save your appetite because various food trucks will be there during the event.

📅 Sunday, June 16

🕗 All Day

📍 Parade starts at 52nd and Parkside Ave.

📍 Festival will be at Malcolm X Park

Thousands are expected to attend the annual Juneteenth Parade and Festival in Philadelphia.

The parade kicks off at noon at 52nd and Parkside Avenue and proceeds to Malcolm X Park, where the main Juneteenth Festival will be taking place.

If you don't want to go to the parade, the festival portion of the event begins at 10 a.m. There will be community resources, local food vendors, youth activities, live music and dance groups.

If you want to attend here's some important information you need to know before you go:

What streets will be closed?

The following street will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 for the parade starting area:

South Concourse Drive between Avenue of the Republic and Belmont Avenue

The following street will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 16 for the parade starting area:

Avenue of the Republic between Belmont Avenue and States Drive

Wynnefield Avenue between Parkside Avenue and Belmont Avenue

N. Georges Hill between Belmont Avenue and Avenue of the Republic

The following streets will be closed beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, June 16 until the conclusion of the parade:

Parkside Avenue between 53rd Street and Belmont Avenue

52nd Street between Parkside Avenue and Cedar Avenue

The following streets will be closed starting at 6 a.m. until approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 16:

5000 - 5300 Pine Street

5000 - 5200 Larchwood Street

200 - 600 S. 52nd Street

400 S. 53rd Street

400 S. 51st Street

5200 Delancey Street

Where can't people park?

The above-listed streets will be posted as “Temporary No Parking” zones from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sunday, June 16. Motorists must adhere to “Temporary No Parking” signs. Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.

What SEPTA routes will be detoured?

SEPTA Bus Routes 40 and 42 will be detoured from their normal routes beginning at 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 16, through approximately 3 p.m.

SEPTA Bus Route 52 will be detoured from its normal route beginning at 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 16 through approximately 9 p.m.

Detours will be posted, and specific route changes are available on the System Status Page at septa.org.

📅 Wednesday, June 19

🕗 Noon to 7 p.m.

📍 701 Arch St.

The annual Juneteenth block party outside the African American Museum in Philadelphia that has become the kickoff showcase for Wawa Welcome America focuses on music this year with Rhythms of Liberation: Juneteenth Block Party and Evening Conversation that will feature hip-hop legends.

"There will be live musical entertainment, a vendor village, food trucks, interactive experiences, and activities for the whole family," according to festival organizers.

Kid ‘n Play will be bringing their "House Party" outdoors to the stage hosted by WURD Radio's Tiffany Bacon and Andrea Lawful-Sanders. Rich Medina will spin tunes while Seraiah Nicole and Suede Lace also perform.

There will also be performances from Dance4Life and poetry from Philadelphia’s newly appointed Poet Laureate Kai Davis.

Besides the fun on stage, there will be face-painting and mini sports for kids, food trucks and a vendor village "showcasing a curated selection of small Black-owned businesses," organizers said.

📅 Wednesday, June 19

🕗 2 p.m.

📍 525 Arch St.

Political commentator and bestselling author Eddie Glaude Jr. is holding a discussion on his newest book "We Are The Leaders We Have Been Looking For." In this book, Glaude looks into the idea that ordinary people can accomplish many great things, like legends Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, and Ella Baker.



📅 Wednesday, June 19

🕗 Various times

📍4231 Avenue of the Republic

In celebration of Juneteenth, the Please Touch Museum is hosting an array of events. The day will feature special performances, activities, and workshops.

The scheduled of events include Black Urban Theater teaching African American history through movement and storytime with author Kim Taylor as she read her book "A Flag for Juneteenth."

📅 Wednesday, June 19

🕗 Various times

📍 101 S 3rd St.

Learn about the stories of people of African descent at the Museum of the American Revolution for this Juneteenth.

📅 Wednesday, June 19

🕗 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

📍 2027 Fairmount Ave.

The Eastern State Penitentiary is hosting a full day of events to commemorate Juneteenth. To kick off the day, local storyteller Thembi Palmer with read children's stories centering on the history of Juneteenth and celebrating resistance.

Then the Black Breath Collective performs "Unshackled," a 45-minute original work. After, local scholars will discuss the history of Juneteenth, followed by another performance by the Black Breath Collective.

