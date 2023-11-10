What to Know The 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show brings beauty to the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Saturday, March 2, to Sunday, March 10.

The theme of the 2024 PHS flower show is "United by Flowers"

SEPTA is offering expanded Regional Rail service for people looking to get to the show without having to drive (or find parking).

With spring soon to bloom, so is the 2024 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show.

There's a new theme for this year's Philadelphia Flower Show.

Léelo en español aquí.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

From getting tickets to getting there, here is everything you need to know about the event, which kicks off at the Pennsylvania Convention Center this Saturday, March 2.

What is the Philadelphia Flower Show?

The Philadelphia Flower Show is the country’s largest and longest-running horticultural event and main fundraiser for the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS).

Now in its 195th year, the event features visual displays, world-class plant competitions, family activities, artisanal crafts, educational offerings and curated shopping. Plus, a lot more.

When is the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show?

The 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show will be held from March 2 to March 10, 2024. General public hours on March 2 to March 9 go from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Entry on Sunday, March 10 runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (PHS members and early morning tour participants can get in earlier.)

Where is the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show?

This year’s show will take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 1101 Arch Street in Philadelphia.

What is the theme of the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show?

The theme of the show is “United by Flowers.” Event organizers say “United by Flowers” celebrates the “colorful community that comes together to share in their love of gardening, flowers, and plants, and the impact they make on our lives all year round.”

Organizers also said the theme emphasizes the unity the Philadelphia Flower Show brings when hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world with various backgrounds gather for the event.

"In a world where loneliness has become an epidemic, the PHS Philadelphia Flower Show brings people together to connect over their shared love of gardening and floral beauty. It is a place where magic happens, and where people from all walks of life come together as one. This growing community represents the essence of United by Flowers," Seth Pearsoll, Vice President and Creative Director of PHS, wrote.

What will the 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show feature?

The upcoming show will feature the following, according to the PHS:

A massive, immersive, flower-filled entrance garden uniting the most colorful and beautiful plants and flowers into one unforgettable, sensational garden wonderland.

Large-scale floral creations and gardens designed by the most talented florists and garden artists from Philadelphia, the U.S., and around the world, curated by experts and judged by globally renowned horticultural gurus.

The world’s largest houseplant and indoor plant competition with entries from a community of hundreds of expert and amateur horticulturists. United by a passion for plants and judged by experts from around the country and world, this competition is open to everyone and allows visitors to learn more about and discover amazing and impressive plants.

Enjoy perennial fan favorites such as artistic floral exhibits, curated shopping, and elevated crafting experiences.

How much do 2024 Philadelphia Flower Show tickets cost?

Don't have tickets yet? Here are prices for the flower show.

Adult tickets

Weekday: $39.99

Weekday (after 4 p.m.): $29.99

Weekend: $49.99

Weekend After 4 p.m.: $39.99

Student tickets

Weekday - $30

Weekend - $35

Child tickets (age 5 to 17)

Weekday - $20

Weekend - $25

Children under 4 are free.

Where can you buy Philadelphia Flower Show tickets? You can buy tickets here on the PHS website. You can also get the latest information on the show here and email flowershowtickets@pennhort.org with any additional questions.

How can you get to the 2024 Philly Flower Show?

You can drive, but expect parking to be pricey and potentially tougher to find than normal. You also could be slowed up pulling into Center City parking garages.

SEPTA is offering expanded Regional Rail service weekdays on the Lansdale/Doylestown and Paoli/Thorndale lines and on the weekends on the Chestnut Hill East, Fox Chase, Lansdale/Doylestown, Manayunk/Norristown, Media/Wawa, Paoli/Thorndale and Warminster lines. All those lines drop off at Jefferson Station just below the convention center.

People can also ride the Market-Frankford or Broad Street subway lines or take several bus and trolley lines to get close to the show.

SEPTA is offering special passes for flower show goers. Click here for details.