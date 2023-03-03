Smell the roses, or tulips, or sunflowers, or daisies at the 2023 edition of the Philadelphia Flower Show as the smells of spring return indoors to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will be hosting the flower show from Saturday, March 4, through Sunday, March 12.

From tickets to the theme, here's what you need to know:

They're Going Back Inside

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society announced last summer that the flower show will be returning to the convention center for this years show, moving away from FDR Park, where it was held for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Garden Electric" Theme

This year's theme "The Garden Electric" is meant to highlight a diverse group of exhibitors and welcome larger, more immersive gardens, including ones that are over 2,500 square feet.

“This year, we’re working hard to create a cohesive and fully immersive experience for our Flower Show attendees. Design choices are intentionally being made to mimic the feel of being outdoors in nature by creating larger displays that surround guests, and our lineup of exhibitors is incredible,” PHS Creative Director, Seth Pearsoll said.

Flowers aren't the only things to look forward to, the show will also include a live music component curated by Philly-based band SNACKTIME.

More Than Just Flowers

Butterflies Live! also visitors to get up close and maybe even touch butterflies. There are also limited morning and after-hour tours, potting parties, dining options, the Bloom Bar and Artisan Row.

You can also take part in pet-friendly, family-friendly and after-hour events.

Where Can I Park?

PHS recommends using the groups SpotHero page to find parking and deals on parking that could reach 50% off.

Not Driving? There Are Plenty of Options

The convention center is easy to access from SEPTA's Jefferson Station, the Market-Frankford and Broad Street line subways and several SEPTA bus routes. Click here for SEPTA info, including extra service.

Coming from the Garden State? New Jersey Transit bus routes and PATCO can be used to get close to the venue.

Where Can I Buy Tickets?

Tickets are available to buy online on PHS's site.

Adults: $43.50

Students (Ages 18-24 with valid student ID): $30

Child (Ages 5-17): $20

Insurance can be purchased for an extra $3 per ticket, allowing you to get a refund if you have to cancel.

Tickets for the butterfly experience, tours and other features can be purchased online for extra cost.