Back to Its Roots: Philadelphia Flower Show Is Returning Indoors

After two years outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philadelphia Flower Show plans to return to its indoor roots.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society announced Tuesday that the flower show will be returning to the Pennsylvania Convention Center in 2023, moving away from FDR Park, where it was held for the last two years.

“We are so excited to welcome guests back to the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show, from March 4-12. After two monumental years of producing the Flower Show outdoors, our return to this venue brings us back to our indoor home and the ability to create a colorful and fragrant beginning to the spring season,” PHS Chief of Shows Sam Lemheney said in a press release.

The show had been held outdoors at South Philly's FDR Park for the past two years due to COVID-19 concerns.

Other than 2021 and 2022, the Pennsylvania Convention Center has been home to the flower show since 1996.

For more information on the 2023 Flower Show, visit their site.