Rita's Spreads 1st Day of Spring Water Ice Freebie Over Whole Week

What to Know Rita's first day of spring water ice giveaway is back in 2022 with a whole new twist that will keep the freebies coming after Sunday, March 20.

Water ice and custard lovers will need to download the Rita's app by March 20 to receive a free frozen treat that they can redeem over the next week.

"To minimize crowds and improve the overall guest experience, guests will need to download the new Rita’s mobile app to receive their First Day of Spring free Ice offer," Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard CEO Linda Chadwick said.

Rita's Italian Ice's tasty first day of spring freebie favorite is back in 2022 with a new twist that stretches the free water ice over the whole week.

"Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its First Day of Spring promotion with a twist on its famous free Italian Ice giveaway on Sunday, March 20, 2022" the water ice company said in a news release.

No more long lines on the first day of spring for a free cup of water ice at Rita's locations throughout the Delaware Valley. Instead, you need to download the Rita's app by Sunday, March 20, to get a free frozen treat coupon that's good until Sunday, March 27.

Click here to download the Rita's app at the Google Play and App Store.

Anyone with the app downloaded will get a free ice reward. Just be sure to have the coupon pulled up before you hop in line, Rita's said. And, it's only good for one free visit.

"You’ll have a whole week to use your reward and get your Free Ice," Rita's said on its website. "And parents will be able to redeem Free Ice for their children using their reward."

Rita's expects to scoop up around 1 million cups of free water ice at its nearly 600 locations spread out over several states, the company said.

The week of water ice freebies is a far cry from the last two years when Rita's canceled the first day of spring freebies amid COVID-19 concerns.

"While the pandemic drove the cancelation of Rita’s First Day of Spring the last two years, we are so excited to move our flagship tradition forward with a new way to celebrate this year,” Chadwick said.

One thing will be familiar -- the water ice that Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo first released in May 1984.

"While we are celebrating the arrival of spring differently this year, guests will still get to enjoy the same cool, smooth, delightfully happy treat experience Rita’s offers," Chadwick said.