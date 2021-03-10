Water Ice Woes: Rita's Cancels Spring's Favorite Freebie Due to Coronavirus

A favorite Philadelphia spring freebie is once again no more as Rita’s Italian Ice cancels its Free Ice Day for a second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which had been scheduled for March 20, is betting yanked “to keep everyone safe,” Rita’s said on Twitter. Last year, the company similarly canceled the giveaway as the pandemic first took hold in the region.

We’ve chosen to cancel our Free Ice Day on 3/20/2021 to keep everyone safe. While we can’t celebrate together, we plan on celebrating those who have been keeping us safe throughout the year. Don’t worry, we’re still open for business, and we look forward to seeing you soon. pic.twitter.com/izIVYIcLYB — Rita's Italian Ice (@RitasItalianIce) March 9, 2021

The event usually draws thousands of people, which is a problem considering COVID-19 spreads when people have close contact.

Thankfully for Rita’s fans, the company’s locations remain open and include takeout options.