Philadelphia

Water Ice Woes: Rita's Cancels Spring's Favorite Freebie Due to Coronavirus

The company also canceled last year's event due to the virus

A favorite Philadelphia spring freebie is once again no more as Rita’s Italian Ice cancels its Free Ice Day for a second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which had been scheduled for March 20, is betting yanked “to keep everyone safe,” Rita’s said on Twitter. Last year, the company similarly canceled the giveaway as the pandemic first took hold in the region.

The event usually draws thousands of people, which is a problem considering COVID-19 spreads when people have close contact.

Thankfully for Rita’s fans, the company’s locations remain open and include takeout options.

