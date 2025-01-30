Check out these delicious dining deals during Northern Liberties Restaurant Week

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week is back, serving delicious deals that are too good to pass up.

From Thursday, Jan. 30, through Saturday, Feb. 8, foodies can enjoy $25, $35, and $45 prix fixe dinner menus from several participating restaurants.

Organizers said this year's lineup features a mix of returning restaurants and new establishments. Cuisines represented during the event include Mexican, Middle Eastern, Italian, American, Sushi, and much more.

"Northern Liberties continues to gain popularity as one of the hottest food destinations in the city," Northern Liberties Business Improvement District Executive Director Cassidy Martin said in a news release. "Our restaurant week is a celebration of all the energy, creativity, and talent in our community. It's a fantastic way to experience and showcase that growth. Come and try a spot you've never been to or revisit your favorite places. This is an affordable way to enjoy the winter with friends and family. We hope to see you there!"

Participating restaurants include:

Reservations are highly recommended as Northern Liberties Restaurant Week attracts many diners, organizers said.

You can check out menus, reservation links, and more details at explorenorthernliberties.org/restaurant-week.