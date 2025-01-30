Check out these delicious dining deals during Northern Liberties Restaurant Week

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week is back, serving delicious deals that are too good to pass up.
From Thursday, Jan. 30, through Saturday, Feb. 8, foodies can enjoy $25, $35, and $45 prix fixe dinner menus from several participating restaurants.
Organizers said this year's lineup features a mix of returning restaurants and new establishments. Cuisines represented during the event include Mexican, Middle Eastern, Italian, American, Sushi, and much more.
"Northern Liberties continues to gain popularity as one of the hottest food destinations in the city," Northern Liberties Business Improvement District Executive Director Cassidy Martin said in a news release. "Our restaurant week is a celebration of all the energy, creativity, and talent in our community. It's a fantastic way to experience and showcase that growth. Come and try a spot you've never been to or revisit your favorite places. This is an affordable way to enjoy the winter with friends and family. We hope to see you there!"
Participating restaurants include:
- Añejo Philadelphia (Mexican) – Located at 1001 N. 2nd St.
- Apricot Stone (Middle Eastern) – Located at 426 W Girard Ave.
- Bar 1010 (Pizza) – Located at 701 N 2nd St.
- Bourbon & Branch (American) – Located at 705 N 2nd St.
- El Camino Real (Tex-Mex) – Located at 1040 N 2nd St.
- Figo Ristorante (Italian) – Located at 1033 N 2nd St.
- Hikari Sushi (Sushi) – Located at 1040 N. American St. #701
- Jerry’s Bar (American) – Located at 129 W. Laurel St.
- North Third (American) – Located at 801 N 3rd St.
- Seiko Japanese Restaurant (Japanese) – Located at 604 N 2nd St.
- Silk City (American) – Located at 435 Spring Garden St.
- Standard Tap (Gastropub) – Located at 901 N. 2nd St.
- Urban Village Brewing (Brewery) – Located at 1001 N 2nd St.
- Yanaga Kappo Izakaya (Japanese) – Located at 637 N 3rd St.
Reservations are highly recommended as Northern Liberties Restaurant Week attracts many diners, organizers said.
You can check out menus, reservation links, and more details at explorenorthernliberties.org/restaurant-week.
