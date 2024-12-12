Philadelphia foodies, prepare your appetites because Center City District Restaurant Week is set to return in the new year, featuring exclusive discounts at the city's top eateries.
From Sunday, Jan. 19, through Saturday, Feb. 1, dozens of restaurants across Center City will offer three-course, prix-fixe dinners for $40 or $60, and two-course lunches for just $20.
For an additional price, creative cocktail pairings can be added to complement CCD Restaurant Week menus with featured Suntory Global Spirits brands, Jim Beam Black and Roku Gin, according to event organizers.
Reservations are highly recommended and can be made through OpenTable.
Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.
The current list of participants includes:
|A.kitchen + bar
Aki Nom Nom
Alice Pizza & Restaurant
Amada Philadelphia
Attico Rooftop
Banh Mi and Bottles
Bank & Bourbon
Bar Lesieur Restaurant
Barbuzzo Restaurant
Barra Rossa
Bellini
Bistro La Baia
Bistro Romano
Bleu Sushi Restaurant
Bodega Bar
Bolo
Buca D’Oro
Bud & Marilyn's
Buddakan
Butcher Bar
Caribou Café
City Winery
Con Murphy's
Condesa
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar
D’Angelo Ristorante Italiano
Darling Jack's Tavern
Dear Daphni
Del Frisco’s Grille Philadelphia
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse
Devil's Alley
Dolce Italian
Double Knot
El Vez
Estia Restaurant
Fat Salmon
Flambo Caribbean Restaurant
Fork
Forsythia
Fringe Bar
Fuji Mountain Japanese Restaurant
Garden Grille and Bar
Giuseppe & Sons
Gran Caffe L'Aquila
Hard Rock Café
Harp & Crown
Harper’s Garden
High Street
Iron Hill Brewery
Jasmine Rice Rittenhouse
Jose Pistola's
Kinme
Kook Burger and Bar
Koto Sushi
|La Famiglia Ristorante
La Nonna
La Sera Italiana
La Viola Bistro
La Viola West
Las Bugambilias
LaScala's Fire
Liberte Lounge
Little Nonna's
Loch Bar
Malbec Argentine Steakhouse
Marathon Grill (121 S. 16th Street)
Marathon Grill (1839 Spruce Street)
McCormick & Schmick's
Melograno BYOB
Mercato BYOB
Mixto
Monster Vegan
Moshulu
Nabrasa Brazilian Steakhouse
Ocean Prime
Oloroso
Oltremare
Osteria
Osteria Ama Philly
Oyster House
Panorama
Patchwork
Pearl and Mary
Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse
Pizzeria Vetri
Porcini
Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti
Prunella
Restaurant Aleksandar
Rex at the Royal
Sampan
Seafood Unlimited
SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club
Spasso Italian Grill
Spice Finch
Square 1682
Sura Indian Bistro
Thanal Indian Tavern
The Cauldron Philly
The Haye’s
The Morris
The Twisted Tail
Topside Tavern
Veda - Modern Indian Bistro
Via Locusta
Village Whiskey
Wilder
“Center City District Restaurant Week is more than just a prix-fixe dining promotion; it’s an excellent way to open up our celebrated fine dining scene to a wider audience,” said Prema Katari Gupta, CCD President and CEO. “I want to thank every chef, line cook, busser, server, dishwasher, hostess and bartender for their roles in making Restaurant Week an experience that people from around the region look forward to every year.”
The Scene
Discounted parking will also be available for $10 or less every night of restaurant week from 4:45 p.m. through 1 a.m. at select Bexpark by Brandywine, LAZ, and Philadelphia Parking Authority locations.
For more information on parking, restaurants, and menus, visit ccdrestaurantweek.com.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.