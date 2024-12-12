Philadelphia foodies, prepare your appetites because Center City District Restaurant Week is set to return in the new year, featuring exclusive discounts at the city's top eateries.

From Sunday, Jan. 19, through Saturday, Feb. 1, dozens of restaurants across Center City will offer three-course, prix-fixe dinners for $40 or $60, and two-course lunches for just $20.

For an additional price, creative cocktail pairings can be added to complement CCD Restaurant Week menus with featured Suntory Global Spirits brands, Jim Beam Black and Roku Gin, according to event organizers.

Reservations are highly recommended and can be made through OpenTable.

The current list of participants includes:

A.kitchen + bar

Aki Nom Nom

Alice Pizza & Restaurant

Amada Philadelphia

Attico Rooftop

Banh Mi and Bottles

Bank & Bourbon

Bar Lesieur Restaurant

Barbuzzo Restaurant

Barra Rossa

Bellini

Bistro La Baia

Bistro Romano

Bleu Sushi Restaurant

Bodega Bar

Bolo

Buca D’Oro

Bud & Marilyn's

Buddakan

Butcher Bar

Caribou Café

City Winery

Con Murphy's

Condesa

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar

D’Angelo Ristorante Italiano

Darling Jack's Tavern

Dear Daphni

Del Frisco’s Grille Philadelphia

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

Devil's Alley

Dolce Italian

Double Knot

El Vez

Estia Restaurant

Fat Salmon

Flambo Caribbean Restaurant

Fork

Forsythia

Fringe Bar

Fuji Mountain Japanese Restaurant

Garden Grille and Bar

Giuseppe & Sons

Gran Caffe L'Aquila

Hard Rock Café

Harp & Crown

Harper’s Garden

High Street

Iron Hill Brewery

Jasmine Rice Rittenhouse

Jose Pistola's

Kinme

Kook Burger and Bar

Koto Sushi La Famiglia Ristorante

La Nonna

La Sera Italiana

La Viola Bistro

La Viola West

Las Bugambilias

LaScala's Fire

Liberte Lounge

Little Nonna's

Loch Bar

Malbec Argentine Steakhouse

Marathon Grill (121 S. 16th Street)

Marathon Grill (1839 Spruce Street)

McCormick & Schmick's

Melograno BYOB

Mercato BYOB

Mixto

Monster Vegan

Moshulu

Nabrasa Brazilian Steakhouse

Ocean Prime

Oloroso

Oltremare

Osteria

Osteria Ama Philly

Oyster House

Panorama

Patchwork

Pearl and Mary

Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse

Pizzeria Vetri

Porcini

Positano Coast by Aldo Lamberti

Prunella

Restaurant Aleksandar

Rex at the Royal

Sampan

Seafood Unlimited

SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club

Spasso Italian Grill

Spice Finch

Square 1682

Sura Indian Bistro

Thanal Indian Tavern

The Cauldron Philly

The Haye’s

The Morris

The Twisted Tail

Topside Tavern

Veda - Modern Indian Bistro

Via Locusta

Village Whiskey

Wilder

“Center City District Restaurant Week is more than just a prix-fixe dining promotion; it’s an excellent way to open up our celebrated fine dining scene to a wider audience,” said Prema Katari Gupta, CCD President and CEO. “I want to thank every chef, line cook, busser, server, dishwasher, hostess and bartender for their roles in making Restaurant Week an experience that people from around the region look forward to every year.”

Discounted parking will also be available for $10 or less every night of restaurant week from 4:45 p.m. through 1 a.m. at select Bexpark by Brandywine, LAZ, and Philadelphia Parking Authority locations.

For more information on parking, restaurants, and menus, visit ccdrestaurantweek.com.