These Philly-area restaurants, chefs named 2025 James Beard Awards semifinalists

The Philadelphia food scene is on fire! Several chefs and businesses have made the list of semifinalists for this year's prestigious James Beard Awards.

The awards -- established in 1990 -- celebrate excellence across all types of dining experiences, from fine dining to casual establishments. In honor of the 35th anniversary, the awards are even introducing three new categories: Best New Bar, Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service, and Outstanding Professional in Cocktail Service.

“For 35 years, the James Beard Awards have stood as a testament to American food culture and its exceptional talent. What began as a celebration of culinary achievement has evolved into a platform leading chefs and the broader culinary industry towards a new standard of excellence,” said Clare Reichenbach, CEO, James Beard Foundation. “As we mark this milestone, we are committed to our vision of a vibrant independent restaurant industry that stands as a cornerstone of American culture, community and economy; and drives towards a better food system.”

Here are the semifinalists from the Philadelphia region:

Outstanding Chef presented by Hilton: A chef who sets high culinary standards and has served as a positive example for other food professionals.

Greg Vernick of Vernick Fish in Philadelphia

Outstanding Restaurant presented by Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water: A restaurant that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations

Kalaya in Philadelphia

Emerging Chef presented by S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water: A chef who displays exceptional talent, character, and leadership ability, and who is likely to make a significant impact in years to come.

Phila Lorn of Mawn in Philadelphia

Outstanding Bakery: A baker of breads, pastries, or desserts that demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations.

Machine Shop in Philadelphia

Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker: A pastry chef or baker who makes desserts, pastries, or breads. Candidate demonstrates exceptional skills and can be affiliated with any food business and does not need a brick-and mortar presence.

Abigail Dahan of Provenance in Philadelphia

Outstanding Hospitality presented by American Airlines: A restaurant, bar, or other food and drinking establishment that fosters a sense of hospitality among its customers and staff that serves as a beacon for the community and demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations.

Little Fish in Philadelphia

Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program: A restaurant that demonstrates exceptional care and skill in the pairing of wine and other beverages with food. This includes the selection, preparation, and serving of wine, cocktails, spirits, coffee, tea, beer, or any other beverage with outstanding hospitality and service that helps inform and enhance a customer’s appreciation of the beverage(s). Ethical sourcing will also be considered.

Càphê Roasters in Philadelphia

Outstanding Bar: A wine bar, beer bar, cocktail bar, coffee bar, or any other business whose primary offering is beverage and that demonstrates consistent excellence in curating a selection or in the preparation of drinks, along with outstanding atmosphere, hospitality, and operations.

The Lovers Bar at Friday Saturday Sunday in Philadelphia

NEW Best New Bar: A wine bar, beer bar, cocktail bar, coffee bar, or any other business whose primary offering is beverage, opened between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024, that already demonstrates excellence in beverages, seems likely to make a significant impact in years to come, and demonstrates consistent excellence in the preparation of drinks, sourcing, service, hospitality, atmosphere, and operations.

Kampar Kongsi in Philadelphia

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Anthony Andiario of Andiario in West Chester

Juan Carlos Aparicio of El Chingon in Philadelphia

Yun Fuentes of Bolo in Philadelphia

Jesse Ito of Royal Sushi & Izakaya in Philadelphia

Amanda Shulman of Her Place Supper Club in Philadelphia

Antimo DiMeo of Bardea Food & Drink in Wilmington, Delaware

The Restaurant and Chef Award nominees will be announced on Wednesday, April 2, and winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony on Monday, June 16, 2025, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.