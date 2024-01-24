Mark your calendar! Here's a list of major events happening in Philadelphia in 2024

Philadelphia is the place to see and do everything, from dining out at some of the best restaurants to running in a marathon to going to a concert and singing along to your favorite artist.

Here is your guide to all the top festivals, concerts and events that Philadelphia has to offer for 2024.

This guide will be updated as more events are announced.

📅 January

Center City District Restaurant Week



Center City District Restaurant Week is back for 2024 with more great meals and special deals. Most restaurants are offering dinner for $45 per person and a premium $60 option will be available at select locations. Additionally, two-course lunch menus will be offered for $20 and at some locations you can order takeout.



Jan. 21 - Feb. 3 | Various locations

While you're planning your #CCDRW experiences this year, check out these 9 globally-inspired restaurants you won't want to miss: https://t.co/rrWIeS9CUN pic.twitter.com/pEeHKlgNIj — Center City District (@ccdphila) January 23, 2024

January concerts 🎤

The Celebration Tour: Madonna Jan. 25 | The Wells Fargo Center | Tickets

📅 February

African American Children’s Book Fair



The 32nd Annual African American Children's Book Fair features award-winning authors and illustrators reading and autographing their books. There will be a wide selection of books for preschoolers and young adults available for purchase.



Feb. 3 | Pennsylvania Convention Center | This event is free

The Philly Home + Garden Show



For 3 days at the Philly Home + Garden Show, you can shop home-related products and services, be inspired for your next home product and get tips from industry experts.



Feb. 23-25 | Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks | Tickets

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus



The "Greatest Show on Earth" is making a return to Philadelphia. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus has been reimagined and reborn. You will see performers on a triangular high wire 25 feet off the ground, crisscrossing flying trapeze artists, a spinning double wheel powered by acrobats and BMX trail bikes, unicycle riders and skateboarders doing flips and tricks.



Feb. 16-18 | Wells Fargo Center | Tickets

February concerts 🎤

Boyz II Men Feb. 17 | The Met | Tickets

Andrea Bocelli Feb. 21 | Wells Fargo Center | Tickets

Elevation Worship & Steven Furtick Feb. 29 | Wells Fargo Center | Tickets

📅 March

PHS Philadelphia Flower Show



The Philadelphia Flower Show is the country’s largest and longest-running horticultural event and main fundraiser for the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society. The theme of this year's show is “United by Flowers.” The Flower Show will feature a massive, immersive, flower-filled entrance garden, large-scale floral creations and more.



March 2-10 | Pennsylvania Convention Center | Tickets

African American History & Culture Showcase



The annual African American History and Culture Showcase is an event that strives to "present important eras and extraordinary achievements or events pertaining to the African American experience." There will be private exhibits, historical reenactments, workshops, poetry readings and more for all to take part in.



March 30-31 | Pennsylvania Convention Center | This event is free

March concerts 🎤

Sting with The Philadelphia Orchestra March 8-9 | Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts | Tickets

The Love Hard Tour: Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jahiem, and K. Michelle March 17 | Liacouras Center| Tickets

Jo Koy World Tour March 22 | Wells Fargo Center | Tickets

Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour March 29 | Wells Fargo Center | Tickets

📅 April

Wrestlemania 40



The biggest event in sports entertainment is coming to Philadelphia. This is the second time Philly will host the WWE's main event, which has also twice happened in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Get your ticket now to see your favorite superstars from Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.



April 6-7 | Lincoln Financial Feild | Tickets

The Chef Conference



This is your chance to be amongst celebrity and award-winning chefs and restaurateurs. The Chef Conference is for those interested in learning about the regional food community and seeing what is new in the food and beverage world.



April 12-15 | Various locations | Tickets

Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival



Save your appetite for the Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival. The best food trucks and gourmet food vendors will take over the historic Main Street in Manayunk with live musical performances and other entertainment.



April 21 | Main Street, Manayunk

The Philadelphia Show



Held right outside of the art museum, The Philadelphia Show will feature a selection of collectible antiques, art and design. This is your chance to experience fine art, furniture, porcelain, jewelry and more.



April 25-28 | Philadelphia Museum of Art | Tickets

Penn Relays



The Penn Replays will bring thousands of participants and attendants to Philadelphia for the largest and oldest track and field competition in the United States.



April 27-29 | Franklin Field on the University of Pennsylvania campus | Tickets

April concerts 🎤



Dan + Shay Heartbreak On The Map Tour April 11 | Wells Fargo Center | Tickets

Most Wanted Tour: Bad Bunny April 19 | Wells Fargo Center | Tickets

📅 May

FAN EXPO Philadelphia



Are you a fan of comics, sci-fi, horror and cosplay? Check out FAN EXPO Philadelphia and join the over 50,000 attendees. There will also be celebrity appearances that you don't want to miss out on.



May 3-5 | Pennsylvania Convention Center | Tickets

Philly Tech Week



Philly Tech Week is one of the largest gatherings of technology, entrepreneurship and innovation. Multiple events will be held over the week.



May 3 - 11 | Various locations | Tickets

Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival



The annual Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival is returning with plenty of family fun, live music, local artists, food and drinks for all. This event is rain or shine.



May 4 | Walnut Street and all-around Rittenhouse Square

Monster Jam



Monster Jam is rolling into Philadelphia this year and all the biggest names in monster trucking will be at the Linc.



May 4 | Lincoln Financial Field | Tickets

Blue Cross Broad Street Run



Philadelphia’s Independence Blue Cross Broad Street Run is set to return. The race will start at Somerville and Broad with no turns and end at the Navy Yard. If you don't want to participate, spectators are welcome.



May 5 | Broad Street | Click here for information about registration

South 9th Street Italian Market Festival



The South 9th Street Italian Market Festival is known for its delicious food but you are not going to want to miss out on the grease pole contest that will for sure be the highlight of the event.



May 18-19 | S. 9th Street

May concerts 🎤

Morgan Wallen: One Night At A Time World Tour May 11 | Citizens Bank Park| Tickets

📅 June

ODUNDE Festival



ODUNDE, the nation's largest African American cultural street festival, is returning. The 49th edition of the festival will feature arts and crafts, food vendors and live performances.



June 2-9 | South Street and South 23rd Street, Philadelphia

Rittenhouse Square FINE ART Show



Dozens of professional artists will exhibit their work at the Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show. The popular three-day event is the oldest outdoor fine arts show in the country. You will be able to check out various works made up of pastels, mixed media, oil and acrylics and more.



June 7-9 | Rittenhouse Square Park

Manayunk Arts Festival



The two-day Manayunk Arts Festival is one of the largest outdoor festivals in the area. You can check out the variety of fine arts and crafts from across the country as over 300 artists will take over Manayunk.



June 22-23 | Main Street, Manayunk

June concerts 🎤

The Trilogy Tour: Melanie Martinez June 3 | Wells Fargo Center | Tickets

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show June 6 | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion | Tickets

Kenny Chesney: Sun Goes Down Tour with Zac Brown Band June 8 | Lincoln Financial Feild | Tickets

Niall Horan: The Show Live On Tour June 11 | The Mann Center | Tickets

Rolling Stones: Hackney Diamonds June 11 | Lincoln Financial Field | Tickets

Tim McGraw: Standing Room Only Tour June 20 | Wells Fargo Center | Tickets

Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour ft. Nelly June 26 | Wells Fargo Center | Tickets

📅 July

July concerts

GUTS World Tour: Olivia Rodrigo July 19 | Wells Fargo Center | Tickets

Def Leppard and Journey joined by Steve Miller Band Concert July 23 | Citizens Bank Park | Tickets

blink-182: One More Time Tour July 26 | Wells Fargo | Tickets

📅 August

BlackStar Film Festival



The BlackStar Film Festival celebrates the work of Black, Brown and Indigenous artists from around the world. If you can not attend the visit there will be a virtual guide available on the website.



Aug. 1-4 | Various locations

August concerts

Zach Bryan’s The Quittin Time Tour Aug. 6-7 | Lincoln Financial Field | Tickets

Green Day Aug. 9 | Citizens Bank Park | Tickets

Tate McRae: Think Later Tour Aug. 14 | The Mann Center | Tickets

New Kids On The Block: Magic Summer Aug. 15 | The Mann Center | Tickets

P!NK: Summer Carnival Tour Aug. 18 | Lincoln Financial Field | Tickets

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Aug. 21 and Aug. 23 | Citizens Bank Park | Tickets

📅 September

Savannah Bananas

Get ready to have some fun. The social media sensation Savannah Bananas baseball team is set to bring the energy to Citizens Bank Park.



Sept. 21 | Citizens Bank Park | Tickets

Puerto Rican Day Parade



"A celebration of Latino culture in the heart of the city" The annual Puerto Rican Day Parade features traditional Latino music, dance and entertainment along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. Thousands are expected to participate.



Sept. 29 | Benjamin Franklin Parkway

📅 October

Head of the Schuylkill Regatta



The Head of the Schuylkill Regatta is a two-day event were high school, college, elite and world champion rowers compete along Kelly Drive. Spectators are welcome to cheer on the races.



Oct. 26-27 | Kelly Drive

📅 November

Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival



The Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival supports and highlights the experiences of Asian American and Native American Pacific Islanders.



Nov. 7-17

Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show



The Philadelphia Museum of Art Contemporary Craft Show features works by artists from across the United States. This year there will be nearly 200 artists that will represent 13 diverse categories of art and design.



Nov. 15-17

Philadelphia Marathon Weekend



Thousands of runners are expected to race through the city for the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend. Resgrisration is already open if you would like to participate.



Nov. 22-24 | Click here to resgister

Concerts

Iron Maiden: The Future Past World Tour Nov. 1 | Wells Fargo | Tickets