Fans of "The Boss" are going to need to wait nearly an entire year to rock out with the E Street Band at the Phillies' ballpark in South Philadelphia.

The Phillies announced Wednesday morning that Bruce Springsteen's Aug. 16 and Aug. 18, 2023, concerts will now be held on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, and Friday, August 23, 2024.

Good thing you were told to hang onto the those tickets after Springsteen came down ill earlier this month, forcing the postponement of his shows at Citizens Bank Park.

Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed.



We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled… — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) August 16, 2023

What if I already had tickets to the Bruce Springsteen Philly concerts?

"All tickets from the postponed concerts will be valid for the new dates," the Phillies public relations team said. "Tickets for the Wednesday, August 16, 2023 show will be valid for the Wednesday, August 21, 2024 show and tickets for the Friday, August 18, 2023 show will be valid for the Friday, August 23, 2024 show."

The New Jersey icon will be 74 when Springsteen takes the CBP stage next summer.

If you can't make the new dates -- or just don't feel like waiting -- you have options:

"If you wish to receive a refund for your existing tickets, information is available on Phillies.com/Springsteen," the Phillies said.

There are certain requirements that must be met to get a refund, including the tickets not being "transferred, posted or sold" at any point.

"All tickets purchased through Phillies.com/Springsteen will have a 30-day window starting on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 to request a refund," the Phillies said. "For tickets purchased through a secondary site, customers must go back to where the tickets were originally purchased to request a refund/review that company’s policies."

You basically have until Sept. 29, 2023, to decide if you want to go next summer's rescheduled concerts.

Click here to access the refund request form.

Want to go next summer, but still need tickets?

The Phillies already started selling tickets to the new concert dates. And, they are promising good seats.

"Additional seats have been opened for both shows with great sightlines," the Phillies said.

The Boss did make a stop in Philly in 2023

The New Jersey icon (he is even about to have his own statewide day) did bring his band through Philly in 2023. After illness derailed some concerts in other cities, Springsteen took the stage for a March concert at the neighboring Wells Fargo Center.