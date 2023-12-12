Attention Barbz: Nicki Minaj bringing ‘Pink Friday 2 World Tour' to Philly. How to get tickets

Calling all Barbz! This is your chance to see the self-proclaimed “Queen of Rap" in Philadelphia.

Nicki Minaj is bringing her "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" to the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, March 29.

After dropping her highly anticipated album "Pink Friday 2" on Friday, the "Super Bass" rapper announced she is hitting the road to perform in 37 cities worldwide.

This is the first time Minaj is headling her own tour since “The Pinkprint Tour” in 2016.

How can I get tickets?

Pre-sale tickets will be available for Citi cardholders beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 12. at 9 a.m. and run through Thursday, Dec. 14 at 9 p.m.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. at NickiMinajOfficial.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages include premium tickets and access to the "Gag City" Headquarters - Minaj's VIP lounge with special pop-up activations, exclusive merch items and more. For more information visit vipnation.com.