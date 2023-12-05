Raise your glass! P!NK bringing 2024 Summer Carnival Tour to Philly. How to get tickets

P!NK fans, get ready to ‘get the party started’ next year.

The Grammy Award-winner and Doylestown native has extended her 'Summer Carnival Tour' into 2024 and is making a stop in Philadelphia.

The show is set to kick off in St. Louis, Missouri, on Aug. 10 and include a show at the Lincoln Financial Feild on Aug. 18 after selling out Citizens Bank Park twice this past Sept.

The tour will feature special guest, friend, and award-winning artist Sheryl Crow, along with The Script, and KidCutUp.

When do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale for the Lincoln Financial Field show for Citi card members and Verizon members beginning on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. until Sunday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. For details visit www.citientertainment.com or www.verizon.com/featured/verizon-up.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on Monday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph, P!NK carpet entry, photo ops and more. For more information visit vipnation.com.

North American 2024 Tour Dates

Can't make the Philadelphia show? Here's a full list of the rest of P!NK's 'Summer Carnival Tour' dates.

Saturday, Aug 10: St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center

Wednesday, Aug 14: Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Sunday, Aug 18: Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

Wednesday, Aug 2: Foxboro, MA - Gillette Stadium

Saturday, Aug 24: Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

Wednesday, Aug 28: Missoula, MT - Washington Grizzly Stadium

Saturday, Aug 31: Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium

Wednesday, Sep 11: San Diego, CA - Petco Park

Friday, Sep 13: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

Sunday, Sep 15: Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium

Tuesday, Oct 01: Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Thursday, Oct 03: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Sunday, Oct 06: Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome

Saturday, Oct 12: Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium

Wednesday, Nov 06: Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

Monday, Nov 18: Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

Saturday, Nov 23: Miami, FL - loanDepot park