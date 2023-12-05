Raise your glass! P!NK bringing 2024 Summer Carnival Tour to Philly. How to get tickets

P!NK fans, get ready to ‘get the party started’ next year.
The Grammy Award-winner and Doylestown native has extended her 'Summer Carnival Tour' into 2024 and is making a stop in Philadelphia.
The show is set to kick off in St. Louis, Missouri, on Aug. 10 and include a show at the Lincoln Financial Feild on Aug. 18 after selling out Citizens Bank Park twice this past Sept.
The tour will feature special guest, friend, and award-winning artist Sheryl Crow, along with The Script, and KidCutUp.
When do tickets go on sale?
Pre-sale tickets will go on sale for the Lincoln Financial Field show for Citi card members and Verizon members beginning on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. until Sunday, Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. For details visit www.citientertainment.com or www.verizon.com/featured/verizon-up.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting on Monday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com.
Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph, P!NK carpet entry, photo ops and more. For more information visit vipnation.com.
North American 2024 Tour Dates
Can't make the Philadelphia show? Here's a full list of the rest of P!NK's 'Summer Carnival Tour' dates.
Saturday, Aug 10: St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America's Center
Wednesday, Aug 14: Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
Sunday, Aug 18: Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
Wednesday, Aug 2: Foxboro, MA - Gillette Stadium
Saturday, Aug 24: Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
Wednesday, Aug 28: Missoula, MT - Washington Grizzly Stadium
Saturday, Aug 31: Edmonton, AB - Commonwealth Stadium
Wednesday, Sep 11: San Diego, CA - Petco Park
Friday, Sep 13: Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
Sunday, Sep 15: Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium
Tuesday, Oct 01: Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Thursday, Oct 03: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
Sunday, Oct 06: Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome
Saturday, Oct 12: Indianapolis, IN - Lucas Oil Stadium
Wednesday, Nov 06: Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field
Monday, Nov 18: Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium
Saturday, Nov 23: Miami, FL - loanDepot park
