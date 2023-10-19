Bad Bunny bringing ‘Most Wanted Tour' to Philadelphia in 2024: How to get tickets

Global recording artist Bad Bunny is touring again next year and he is coming to Philadelphia.

On Thursday, the Grammy-winning artist announced his 2024 "Most Wanted Tour", with 47 shows in 31 cities across the United States.

The tour kicks off in February and will make a stop at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday, April 19.

According to a news release from promoter Live Nation, Bad Bunny had taken a break from touring but now he is back and this new show will be a "rollercoaster of explicit lyrics" and really hone into his trap roots.

Bad Bunny recently made history with his new album "nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana" after it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 on Spotify. The album has surpassed 900 million streams and his lead track "MONACO" hit number 1 in 16 countries on Spotify.

When do tickets for the "Most Wanted Tour" go on sale?

According to Live Nation, fans are asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale in order "to help block bots and scalpers, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of real people."

Registration has already started and goes until Sunday, Oct. 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Click here for registration.

When registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that will grant them access to the on-sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

The tour is also offering various VIP packages and experiences for fans who want to take their concert experience to the next level.