Ice Spice announces world tour. Here's when she is coming to Philadelphia

Multi-platinum-selling and Grammy-nominated rapper Ice Spice is going on tour and she will be coming to Philadelphia.

The "Y2K! WORLD TOUR", produced by Live Nation, will stop at the Met Philadelphia on Friday, Aug. 2 with special guests RIOTUSA and Cash Cobain.

Fans can expect to hear songs from her new album "Y2K!" and her other hits like "Princess Diana" and "Gimmie A Light."

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale on Wednesday at 1 p.m. and an artist presale will begin on Thursday at 8 a.m.

Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday at 10 a.m. at IceSpiceMusic.com