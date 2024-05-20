Justin Timberlake is bringing "SexyBack" to Pennsylvania this fall during his 2024 "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour."

J.T. already "Can't Stop the Feeling" as he will be rolling into "The Sweetest Place on Earth" for an Independence Day concert at Hersheypark Stadium. That show is among the many that has sold well (more than 1 million tickets sold worldwide, so far), leading to an expansion of the world tour that includes the Philadelphia stop in nine final tour dates announced on Monday, May 20, 2024, according to Live Nation.

Timberlake will play the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.

So, when can you grab tickets to ensure you can "Rock Your Body" in Philly this fall?

When do tickets to Justin Timberlake in Philadelphia go on sale?

Get ready to put on the "Suit & Tie" (or not) and get in front of a screen to grab tickets to the former *NSYNC member's Oct. 11, 2024 concert. You may have to get a bit "Selfish" with your time to ensure you don't miss getting seats to dance in front of as you belt out the lyrics to "Cry Me a River."

Live Nation on Monday announced all the "Conditions" that exist for fans to grab tickets. Per normal, several presales get first dibs on Ticketmaster.

First up will be presales for Verizon Up customers, Citi cardmembers and VIP Packages. Those go on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

The Live Nation, Ticketmaster and venue presales take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday May 22, according to Ticketmaster's website.

Feeling "Alone" that you don't have special access or a special code? The general public finally gets its chance to snag tickets on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10 a.m. before they go "Bye Bye Bye."

Click here to get to the Ticketmaster concert ticket page.

Timberlake dropped the single "Selfish" in January and his new album, "Everything I Thought It Was to Be" and another single "No Angels" in March. He launched "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" on April 29, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada.

The tour spans more than 85 shows in at least 55 cities, according to Live Nation. The tour is now set to end on Dec. 20, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri.