Nicki Minaj extends ‘Pink Friday 2 Tour' after success and yes, she is coming back to Philly

Nicki Minaj is taking her Philly Barbz back to "Gag City" this fall!

Due to popular demand, the self-proclaimed queen of hip-hop announced dates for the second leg of "The Pink Friday 2 World Tour," and Philadelphia made the cut.

Minaj will perform 22 additional shows across North America, including a stop at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, September 4.

After dropping her highly anticipated album "Pink Friday 2" last year, the "Super Bass" rapper hit the road to perform in cities worldwide.

It was the first time Minaj headlined her own tour since “The Pinkprint Tour” in 2016 and now "Nicki Minaj Presents: Pink Friday 2 World Tour " holds the record for highest grossing rap tour by a woman and top-10 highest-grossing rap tour by any rapper of all time.

Minaj was recently in Philadelphia for her sold-out March 29 show at the Wells Fargo Center. But if you missed that, this is your chance!

Tour organizers said this show features an incredibly vibrant stage production where Minaj performs her top hits, "leaving the Barbz in awe with her unmatched talent and energy."

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Wednesday, May 29. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, May 31 at 9 a.m. at NickiMinajOfficial.com.