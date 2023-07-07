Some color and culture are being added to Eakins Oval once again this summer with the return of The Oval along Philadelphia's Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Unlike last summer, you won't see a big Ferris wheel, but that doesn't mean the pop-up festival won't have plenty to offer.

Here's your guide to seven weekends of fun:

What is The Oval?

The festival converts Eakins Oval into the largest outdoor urban oasis in Philly, the City of Philadelphia says.

When does The Oval take over?

The Oval pop-up party runs from Friday, July 7, to Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 -- with programming Fridays to Sunday. The official address is 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130.

What does the 2023 pop-up have to offer?

"The family-friendly event features eight acres of food, drink, games, and entertainment at Eakins Oval," the City said.

Featured events include a beer garden, "a diverse array of live performances," yoga, family-friendly them days, Sunday night Quizzo with Johnny Goodtimes, marketplace days, movie nights and "a rotating selection of food trucks," according to the City.

Click here for the full schedule of events for the summer of 2023.