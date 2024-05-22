Four women are wanted by police in Montgomery County for robbing a luxury store last week.

The women are accused of forcing their way into the Givenchy store located inside the King of Prussia Mall at 350 Mall Boulevard just after 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials say that the security guard told the suspects that only one person at a time was allowed inside the store. When he opened the door for the first person, that's when all four pushed by him.

One woman took pepper spray, or mace, and sprayed the security guard in the face as well as a store associate, officials said.

As she was spraying the pepper spray, the other women ripped pieces of merchandise from security cables as they sat on displays, according to police. The whole ordeal lasted for less than 30 seconds.

The four suspects then ran out of the store, through the Savor Food Court and got into a vehicle that was waiting for them outside of the mall, police said.

Police said that employees at the Givenchy store estimated that the women stole over $8,000 worth of merchandise.

The security guard and the store associate were treated for their exposure to the pepper spray, officials said.

The first suspect has long, straight black hair, according to police. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, black leggings as well as black and white Nike-branded sneakers.

The second suspect has long, curly black hair, police said. She was wearing a headband, a light-colored quarter zip style top with black leggings and clear Forever 21 slides that came off as she ran away.

The third suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with black sweatpants and sneakers.

The fourth suspect has red hair and was wearing a royal blue-colored quarter zip style top with black leggings.

According to investigators, these four women are believed to be part of a bigger group that has been robbing malls in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

If you have any information about this incident or know who these women are, please contact the Upper Merion Investigations Division at 610-265-3232.