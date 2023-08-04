Look up in amazement as the Atlantic City Airshow returns to the sky over the Jersey Shore this August for a day to remember.

In years past the free show in the air has drawn hundreds of thousands of people to beaches in Atlantic City and surrounding communities like Ventnor, Margate, Longport and Brigantine. "In 2022, the Airshow saw its biggest attendance to date, with a record-breaking crowd of more than 550,000 people," organizers said.

Here is your guide to great viewing spots along the Atlantic Ocean, what you can bring and what to know about 2023's exciting aerial show that was billed as "A Salute to Those Who Serve."

When is the Atlantic City Airshow?

The Atlantic City Airshow -- celebrating its 20th year -- takes off around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

For those who can't make it down to Shore on Wednesday, a practice day is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 15, around 11 a.m. On Tuesday, folks can catch performers getting ready.

Which performers are taking to the sky for the 2022 AC Airshow?

Airshow favorites the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Army Golden Knights are back to thrill skygazers for the 2023 show, organizers said.

Other acts returning to the AC Airshow include the U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier Demo Team,, the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard and Jim Beasley P-51 Mustang.

“To celebrate 20 years in Atlantic City, we knew that we had to make this year’s show our best one yet,” Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, said. “Anchored by fan favorites the Thunderbirds and Golden Knights, with our friends at the 177th Fighter Wing bringing local flair, the addition of the Marine’s Harrier team is only going to enhance this year’s experience for fans, visitors and sponsors alike.”

Others high-flyers taking part include Claire Aviation, Classic Air Shows – Super Chipmunk, Extreme Flight, LLC, GO EZ Aerobatics and Scott Francis Airshows.

There will also be plenty of flyovers -- just check this list supplied by airshow organizers:

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst KC-46A Pegasus and C-17A Globemaster III aircraft

Dover AFB C-5M Super Galaxy

Delaware Air National Guard C-130H Hercules

New Jersey Air National Guard 177th FW F-16s and 108th Wing KC-135R Stratotanker

SkyForce10 from NBC Philadelphia

The 80th Flight Training Wing’s T-38C Talons from Sheppard AFB (TX)

The FAA William J Hughes Technical Center aircraft

New Jersey Army National Guard UH-60L Blackhawks

Atlantic City’s Coast Guard Air Station’s new MH-65E Dauphin helicopters

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s helicopter

Several medical helicopters

Yup, that's right. All you NBC10 fans can gaze upon our own SkyForce10 while sunning on the beach.

What should I bring/prepare?

A pre-flight checklist is available on the AC Airshow website, which highlights the best ways to create the ultimate viewing experience.

Like Baz Luhrmann said "wear sunscreen" is the top tip.

Meet AC also recommends wearing lighter clothing if the weather is hot, brining chairs, blankets and umbrellas, especially if you are planning to enjoy the show from the beach along the Atlantic Ocean. And to pop on some sunglasses while looking at the sky.

"Cameras and binoculars are a great way to capture the action," the airshow website said.

Bring a radio to listen to commentary on WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and 1450 AM throughout the show.

Where can I see the show?

Gazers can enjoy a great view of the show from a number of different locations in Atlantic City. You can also see much of the action from other parts of Absecon Island and Brigantine and from the water.

Anyone can watch the airshow from any of the beaches or on the boardwalk for free in AC. Some limited handicap-accessible viewing space is available for spectators at Montpelier Avenue and Boardwalk Pavilion.

If you want to catch some of the action, but not be in the thick of it, people can flock to Ventnor, Margate and Brigantine beaches as the performers soar beyond AC's skies.

And if you were looking to enjoy the show from the water, you can catch a glimpse of all the in-air action off-shore in Atlantic City. Airshow organizers remind boaters, however, that there is a "no-boat zone" prohibiting boaters from getting too close to the beach.

Looking for something a bit more VIP, exclusive?

The official VIP Watch Party takes place at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. However, tickets that include lunch, free soft drinks, access to private restrooms and parking were sold out on Ticketmaster.

The VÜE Rooftop Bar & Lounge at the Claridge is hosting a rooftop party featuring an all-you-can-eat lunch buffet and deck access. However, this event is sold out, according to the venue's website.

For the first time, organizers are offering spectators a paid area on the AC Beach at Missouri Avenue -- that's right in the center of the action. Tickets to the so-called "Fly Zone" range from $10 (for kids 6 to 12) to $20 (for anyone 13 and older) for practice Tuesday and $15 to $25 for Wednesday's main event.

Note that the "Fly Zone" is a "family friendly environment with no alcohol" and folks must still bring their own chairs and umbrellas, according to organizers. Kids 5 and under are free.

People in the Fly Zone do get access to restrooms, cornhole games and can hear commentary. Food and drink will be available for purchase.

How about a FREE VIP experience for your whole family?

NBC10, Telemundo 62 nd NBC Sports Philadelphia have teamed up with the AC Airshow to offer a FREE Family Fun VIP 4-Pack.

The winner of the contest gets front-row Beach Chalet tickets to the airshow and a one-night stay at the nearby Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City.

Click here to enter the contest and to check out the rules.

How can I get to the event by car, bus or train? Where can I park?

If you are driving down the shore for the day or staying in another part of New Jersey, parking for the event is available throughout Atlantic City, but in some spots you may need to do some walking. See the airshow website's parking information page to view a complete parking map as well as get pricing.

You could also head down to Atlantic City using public transit. NJ Transit is offering rail service on its Atlantic City Rail Line and bus services. The best part is that NJ Transit is offering 50% off rides on airshow day.

To get the round-trip discount, riders of the "Atlantic City Rail Line, Atlantic City bus routes and the River LINE with a destination of Atlantic City" must have the NJ Transit app downloaded, NJ Transit said.

This is how NJ Transit says it works:

Select 2 One-Way tickets and tap “Proceed to Checkout”

Enter the promotional code ACAIRSHOW23

Tap your payment method of choice and purchase the tickets

Your tickets will appear in the “My Tickets” section of the App

Activate both tickets before boarding the train, light rail, or bus

NJ Transit has more info on its website.

When in AC, you could try a Jitney to get close to the action. Seniors and frequent Jitney riders can buy discounted tickets at several locations.

Click here to find the best route for you and your family.

Need to know more about the AC Airshow?

Check out complete details and more information on the Atlantic City Airshow on its website.