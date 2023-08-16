Atlantic City Airshow takes to the skies in 2023: Live updates, video

Eyes on the skies folks -- the big day has come to the Jersey Shore as the 2023 Atlantic City Airshow roars over the Atlantic Ocean, beach and boardwalk.

We prepped you for all the action on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 with our guide to the free event. Now it's time to enjoy the images from the event that draws more than half of million people to the coastline.

Didn't make it down the shore? Check out a livestream from of the action -- dubbed "A Salute to Those Who Serve" -- on top this page starting after 11:30 a.m. The camera view is from far above Atlantic City. See if you spot some of the aircraft zipping by.

What aerial acts will be performing?

As for what you will see, it will be a mix of military aerial acrobatics, classic aircraft and chopper flyovers:

Airshow favorites the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Army Golden Knights are back to thrill skygazers for the 2023 show, organizers said.

Other acts returning to the AC Airshow include the U.S. Marine Corps AV-8B Harrier Demo Team,, the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard and Jim Beasley P-51 Mustang.

“To celebrate 20 years in Atlantic City, we knew that we had to make this year’s show our best one yet,” Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber, said. “Anchored by fan favorites the Thunderbirds and Golden Knights, with our friends at the 177th Fighter Wing bringing local flair, the addition of the Marine’s Harrier team is only going to enhance this year’s experience for fans, visitors and sponsors alike.”

Others high-flyers taking part include Claire Aviation, Classic Air Shows – Super Chipmunk, Extreme Flight, LLC, GO EZ Aerobatics and Scott Francis Airshows.

There will also be plenty of flyovers -- just check this list supplied by airshow organizers.

The Golden Knights kicked things off around 11:30 a.m. and the Thunderbirds roar into action around 2:30 p.m.

What's the weather?

Luckily, it looks like the skies cleared just in time.

NBC10 is on the beach with all the action

NBC10's Sheila Watko took to Facebook Live to give folks a last-minute preview of the action to come.

NBC10's Lucy Bustamante spoke to vets about how the airshow helps shine a light on mental health struggles they face.

NBC10's Lucy Bustamante is live on the Atlantic City beach previewing how the Atlantic City Airshow is helping veterans' mental health.

Keep checking back on this page throughout the day for details on all the fun.