What to Know The 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show brings beauty to the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Saturday, March 1, to Sunday, March 9, 2025.

The theme of the 2025 PHS flower show is "Gardens of Tomorrow"

Tickets for the show went on sale on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024.

Spring may be several months away but it's never too early to start thinking about the Philadelphia Flower Show.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society (PHS) announced tickets are currently on sale for next year's show, which is set to take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center from March 1 through March 9, 2025.

As is tradition, the upcoming show will have a new theme: Gardens of Tomorrow.

From getting tickets to getting there, here is everything you need to know about the event.

What is the Philadelphia Flower Show?

The Philadelphia Flower Show is the nation's largest and the world's longest-running horticultural event.

Started in 1829, the event features visual displays, world-class plant competitions, family activities, artisanal crafts, educational offerings and curated shopping. The show also hosts world-renowned horticultural competitions, artistic floral arranging, gardening presentations and much more.

The show is the main fundraiser for the PHS, which is a nonprofit founded in 1827 that is focused on horticulture in the greater Philadelphia region.

"PHS programs create healthier living environments, increase access to fresh food, expand access to jobs and economic opportunity, and strengthen deeper social connections between people," a spokesperson wrote. "PHS’s work spans 250 neighborhoods; an expansive network of public gardens and landscapes; year-round learning experiences; and the nation’s signature gardening event, the Philadelphia Flower Show. PHS provides everyone with opportunities to garden for the greater good as a participant, member, donor, or volunteer."

When is the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show?

The 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show will be held from March 1 to March 9, 2025. More details on the exact entry times will be revealed within the coming months.

Where is the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show?

This year’s show will once again take place at the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 1101 Arch Street in Philadelphia.

What is the theme of the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show?

The theme of the show is "Gardens of Tomorrow" which will invite attendees to explore "the future through the eyes of visionary designers, expert gardeners, and passionate green enthusiasts as they merge nature’s brilliance with human ingenuity," according to event organizers.

"‘Gardens of Tomorrow’ invites us to envision a future where our actions today nurture a healthier planet. Through the simple act of gardening and planting trees, we plant seeds of hope for a greener future. The 2025 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show highlights the transformative power of plants and inspires us to create a beautiful, more resilient future together,” Seth Pearsoll, VP and Creative Director of the Philadelphia Flower Show, said.

What will the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show feature?

PHS has not yet revealed the specific features of the show but organizers said guests can expect "imaginative designs, innovative ideas, and boundless inspiration on how to cultivate the possibilities of tomorrow through gardening."

PHS also unveiled the first in a series of thematic art pieces inspired by the "Gardens of Tomorrow" theme, including digitally hybridized flowers that use historic photos and illustrations from the PHS McLean Library.

"With more versions to come in the new year, this first release teases the idea of what could sprout tomorrow with what we tend to today," event organizers wrote.

How much do 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show tickets cost?

Here are prices for the flower show.

Adult tickets online

Weekday (Mon. - Thurs) - $39.99

Weekend (Fri. - Sun.) - $49.99

Student tickets online (18-24 with valid ID)

Weekday (Mon. - Thurs.) - $25

Weekend (Fri. - Sun.) - $30

Child tickets online (age 5 to 17)

Weekday (Mon. - Thurs.) - $20

Weekend (Fri. - Sun.) - $25

Group tickets online (25 or more)

Weekday (Mon. - Thurs.) - $35 per ticket

Weekend (Fri. - Sun.) - $38 per ticket

Adult tickets from box office

Weekday (Mon. - Thurs.) - $44.99

Weekend (Fri. - Sun.) - $54.99

Student tickets from box office (18-24 with valid ID)

Weekday (Mon. - Thurs.) - $25

Weekend (Fri. - Sun.) - $30

Child tickets from box office (age 5 to 17)

Weekday (Mon. - Thurs.) - $20

Weekend (Fri. - Sun.) - $25

Twilight visits after 4 p.m. online

Weekday (Mon. - Thurs.) - $29.99

Weekend (Fri. - Sun.) - $39.99

Twilight visits after 4 p.m. from box office

Weekday (Mon. - Thurs.) - $34.99

Weekend (Fri. - Sun.) - $44.99

Children under 4 are free. Each individual ticket will also be subject to an additional $3.00 processing fee.

Where can you buy tickets to the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show?

You can buy tickets here on the PHS website. You can also get the latest information on the show here and email flowershowtickets@pennhort.org with any additional questions.

How can you get to the 2025 Philadelphia Flower Show?

You can drive, but expect parking to be pricey and potentially tougher to find than normal. You also could be slowed up pulling into Center City parking garages.

People can also ride the Market-Frankford or Broad Street subway lines or take several bus and trolley lines to get close to the show.

During last year's show, SEPTA expanded their regional rail service and offered special passes for attendees. We'll provide information on special SEPTA service for this year's show once it's made available.

How can you become a member of the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society?

PHS members receive special benefits at the flower show, including free or discounted tickets, discounts at select shops, year-round perks and early access at Member's Preview Day on Feb. 28, 2025.

You can become a member by signing up here.

