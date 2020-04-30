Celebrate the Arts At Home

The arts in Philadelphia have always been something special, and while concerts, classes, museums and shows are temporarily suspended to help stop the spread of COVID-19, you can celebrate the arts from your own home.

Music lovers get a special treat with Love from Philly, a three-day online virtual music festival. At least 75 performers from the Philadelphia region will stream from their own personal studios in their homes. Each day of the festival has a different theme, starting with “Busking on Broad”, followed by “Jazz Fest”, and the “Sounds of Philadelphia”.

The free event is aimed at taking donations with the proceeds going towards helping the creative community that is affected by the pandemic shutdown. This will benefit the city’s 30amp Circuit Grant for Philly’s local musicians, charities, and other entertainment professionals.

When: May 1-May 3

RSVP and Watch here

Music lovers can listen, watch and learn with the Philadelphia Orchestra several times a week. Watch a previously recorded performance, listen to unreleased audio on-demand or learn through a master class or panel discussion with musicans.

When: Varies

Watch Here

Learn the ballet basics or hone more advanced skills at home with the daily, free livestream classes on Instagram. Beginner, intermediate, barre fitness and kid-friendly classes are all available.

When: Daily, times vary

Watch Here

Check out these online how-to videos, artist chats and live learnings from Clay Studio artists.

When: Anytime with some scheduled sessions too

Watch Here

The Philly POPS are bringing free music education programming to your homes. All ages will enjoy this virtual classroom where you can learn through workshops and listen to student artists.

When: Anytime

Watch Here

Virtually tour the Philadelphia Photo Arts Center current exhibit Ten Years. It highlights a decade of teen photos

When: Anytime

Watch Here

The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts community of artists features a variety of art-focused classes and virtual tours.

When: Varies

Watch Here

Let’s exercise some creativity with an art class at home. Twice a week, the Mural Arts Philadelphia hosts local artists to teach lessons on how to draw the basics as well as some art therapy activities.

When: Monday and Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Watch Here