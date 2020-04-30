Celebrate the Arts At Home

The arts in Philadelphia have always been something special, and while concerts, classes, museums and shows are temporarily suspended to help stop the spread of COVID-19, you can celebrate the arts from your own home.
What: Love From Philly Virtual Music Festival
Music lovers get a special treat with Love from Philly, a three-day online virtual music festival. At least 75 performers from the Philadelphia region will stream from their own personal studios in their homes. Each day of the festival has a different theme, starting with “Busking on Broad”, followed by “Jazz Fest”, and the “Sounds of Philadelphia”.
The free event is aimed at taking donations with the proceeds going towards helping the creative community that is affected by the pandemic shutdown. This will benefit the city’s 30amp Circuit Grant for Philly’s local musicians, charities, and other entertainment professionals.
When: May 1-May 3
RSVP and Watch here
What: Philadelphia Orchestra Performance
Music lovers can listen, watch and learn with the Philadelphia Orchestra several times a week. Watch a previously recorded performance, listen to unreleased audio on-demand or learn through a master class or panel discussion with musicans.
When: Varies
Watch Here
What: BalletX Dance Classes
Learn the ballet basics or hone more advanced skills at home with the daily, free livestream classes on Instagram. Beginner, intermediate, barre fitness and kid-friendly classes are all available.
When: Daily, times vary
Watch Here
What: Clay at Home
Check out these online how-to videos, artist chats and live learnings from Clay Studio artists.
When: Anytime with some scheduled sessions too
Watch Here
What: POPS in Schools@HOME
The Philly POPS are bringing free music education programming to your homes. All ages will enjoy this virtual classroom where you can learn through workshops and listen to student artists.
When: Anytime
Watch Here
What: Philadelphia Photo Arts Center Ten Years Exhibit
Virtually tour the Philadelphia Photo Arts Center current exhibit Ten Years. It highlights a decade of teen photos
When: Anytime
Watch Here
What: PAFA from Home
The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts community of artists features a variety of art-focused classes and virtual tours.
When: Varies
Watch Here
What: Homeschool with Mural Arts Philadelphia
Let’s exercise some creativity with an art class at home. Twice a week, the Mural Arts Philadelphia hosts local artists to teach lessons on how to draw the basics as well as some art therapy activities.
When: Monday and Wednesday at 1 p.m.
Watch Here