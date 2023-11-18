Get in the holiday spirit at these festive bars, restaurants in the Philly region

If you’re not in the holiday mood yet, several popular spots in the Philadelphia region will get you in the yuletide spirit.

Here's a list of some of the holiday bars and restaurants you need to check out:

Tinsel Christmas Bar

Check out Tinsel Christmas Bar right in the heart of Center City. Decked out in merry decor Tinsel is the perfect place to hang out with friends and try unique Christmas cocktails.

📍 - 116 S. 12th St, Philadelphia

📅 - Opens Black Friday

Sleigh Bar at Klondike Kate's Bar

Sleigh all day at this enchanting winter wonderland pop-up bar in Delaware. Sleigh Bar at Klondike Kate's Bar is open for the holiday season serving up Santa's signature cocktails and holiday treats. You might even get the chance to meet Santa during one of the meet-and-greets hosted throughout the season.

📍 - 158 E. Main St., Newark

📅 - Now through Jan. 14

Craftsman Row Saloon

Delicious food, holiday-themed milkshakes and cocktails, what more could you ask for? Craftsman Row Saloon in Philadelphia has transformed into a holiday wonderland with garlands draped across the ceiling, beautiful lights strung about and ornaments galore throughout the bar. It is a must-see for the holidays.

📍 - 112 S. 8th St., Philadelphia

📅 - Now through December

Señor Grinch’s at Taqueria Amour

Popular Mexican restaurant Taqueria Amour transforms into Señor Grinch's for the holidays. Cheers to the season with a Grincharita or Cindy Lou Who’s Spiked YooHoo among the dazzling decorations inside the cozy space. Guests can also enjoy the projector show that features holiday movie clips while feasting on Bah Humbug Birria tacos.

📍 - 4410 Main St., Philadelphia

📅 - Now through Jan. 2

Alpine Heights at Assembly Rooftop Lounge

Escape to Alpine Heights at Assembly Rooftop Lounge this winter. The upscale bar is decorated with chic furs, white birch trees and antler chandeliers to go with the theme inspired by an après ski lounge. While taking your holiday festivities to new heights try one of Assembly's hot cocktails like the alpine floral toddy or spiced mulled wassail. Then try the chocolate fondue while seated by one of the cozy fire pits.

📍 - 1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia

📅 - Now through Feb. 29

The Uptown Express at Uptown Beer Garden

All aboard the Uptown Express at Uptown Beer Garden - Phialdelphia's largest Christmas outdoor pop-up bar. Inspired by some of the most iconic holiday movies of all time Uptown Express will have you in the holiday spirit. Check out all the holiday displays and sip on an espresso martini or Santa’s sangria.

📍 - 1500 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia

📅 - Open now

Blitzen

"Antler up", Blizten has returned to downtown Wilmington. The popular pop-up bar offers holiday-themed snacks and drinks. You could try the clause balls or o' Christmas cheese and also sip on moose milk or a snow miser.

📍 - 220 W. 9th Street, Wilmington

📅 - Open now

Christmas at McGillin’s Olde Ale House

Ornaments, bows and lights are strung throughout McGillin’s Olde Ale House bringing holiday cheer to all who visit this year. Once you're done trying some of the delicious holiday-themed drinks head down the street and check out their new Holiday pop-up shop.

📍 - 1310 Drury St., Philadelphia

📅 - Now through Jan. 2