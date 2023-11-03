‘Tis the season of giving: 10 festive holiday markets in the Philadelphia region

There is no better feeling than finding the perfect holiday gift for those who are special in your life and it's never too early to start shopping.

If you need ideas on where to even begin, no worries, NBC10 has you covered with a guide to a few holiday markets in the Greater Philadelphia region where you will for sure find gifts for all.

Christmas Village

Modeled after traditional markets in Germany, Christmas Village is the place to be to shop a unique selection of international and local vendors. Not only can you buy unique gifts, but you can also indulge yourself with good food, and drink warm cups of hot chocolate, ask for it "spiked" if you're over 21. Additionally, visitors can enjoy various rides such as the infamous Christmas Village carousel, Ferris wheel and kids train.



When: Nov. 18 through Dec. 24

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Christmas Eve from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: LOVE Park and City Hall - 1500 Arch St., Philadelphia

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

Check out Dilworth Park as it transforms into a winter wonderland for the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market. Shop various vendors from the Greater Philadelphia region. The market will feature local artisans, designers, crafters and more.



When: Nov. 10 through Jan.1

Hours: Sunday through Thursday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Christmas.

Where: Dilworth Park - the West Side of City Hall Philadelphia - 1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia

Christkindlmarkt

Spend the holiday season at Chriskindlmarkt and shop from over 100 vendors. And when you are done shopping make sure you grab something to eat and drink. Tickets start at $10.



When: Nov. 17 through Dec. 17, Friday - Sunday the first two weekends and starting Nov. 30 Thursdays will be added

Hours: Thursday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: PNC Plaza at SteelStacks - 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem

Miracle On American Street Gift Market

Shop local and handmade gifts from over 100 Philadelphia-bassed artists and makers at the third annual Miracle On American Street Holiday Gift Market. If you find the perfect gifts, you can even have them professionally wrapped in locally designed wrapping paper. Visitors can also expect plenty of activities, food, music, giveaways and live demonstrations.



When: Nov. 18

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: NextFab North - 1800 N American Street, Philadelphia

Artisan Holiday Market

Check out the Artisan Holiday Market at the Main Line Art Center to shop over 30 vendors selling hand-made and one-of-a-kind gifts.



When: Nov. 19

Hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Main Line Art Center - 46 Panmure Road, Haverford

Historic Sugartown Holiday Craft Market

Over 40 local crafters and artisans will be at the Holiday Craft Market in Malvern. Make sure you stop by the food trucks and try the hot cocoa bar. Tickets can be purchased here.



When: Dec. 9

Hours: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Historic Sugartown - 273 Boot Road, Malvern

Holiday Marketplace of Harleysville

The 7th annual Holiday Marketplace of Harleysville will take place this year at Christ Lutheran Church. Visitors can shop from numerous artisans who have created items such as home decor, jewelry, apparel, accessories and more. Santa might be making an appearance at the event as well.

When: Nov. 11

Hours: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Christ Lutheran Church - 2211 Mainland Road, Harleysville

Hanukkah Makers Market

Shop top artisans and creators at the Hanukkah Makers Market. There will also be fresh baked goods for sale along with free hot apple cider and applied filled sufganiyot for the first 40 guests.

When: Nov. 19

Hours: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History - 101 S. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia

Kennett Square Holiday Village Market

Enjoy the winter season at the Kennett Square Holiday Village Market a few weekends in December. There will be unique vendors to shop from, live music and plenty of activities for all.

When: Dec. 2, Dec. 3, Dec. 9 and Dec. 10

Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: The Creamery of Kennett Square - 401 Birch Street, Kennett Square

Easton Winter Village

Over 40 vendors will be available at the Easton Winter Village this year. Once you are done shopping grab some skates and enjoy the skating rink or stay and listen to the live music.

When: Nov. 18 to Dec. 17 (Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Hours: Fridays, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Easton Centre Square - 3rd and Northampton Sts., Easton