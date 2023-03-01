TODAY Show

Hoda Kotb Handling Family Health Matter

“We can tell you, Hoda’s OK,” Craig Melvin shared Wednesday

By Anna Kaplan

TODAY co-anchor Hoda Kotb has been away from the broadcast to handle a family health matter.

TODAY’s Craig Melvin shared an update with viewers Wednesday, March 1.

“As for Hoda, we know some of you are wondering how she’s doing,” Craig said. “We can tell you, Hoda’s OK. She’s got a family health matter she’s been dealing with.”

TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie also missed Wednesday’s broadcast, as she is out sick with COVID-19.

Savannah tested positive for the virus Feb. 28 and left the TODAY anchor desk early. She did not appear on the show past 7:30 a.m. ET.

TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones gave viewers an update on Savannah after she had left.

“Savannah left early, she wasn’t feeling great, so she took a COVID test,” Sheinelle said. “It came back positive. So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you.”

The TODAY hosts wished Savannah a speedy recovery on Wednesday.

“We look forward to seeing (Hoda) and Savannah back here soon,” Sheinelle said.

