Dave McCormick, others at the RNC, speak on new GOP VP nominee JD Vance  

During the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Ohio Senator JD Vance was announced as Donald Trump’s running mate in the 2024 presidential race. The convention also included a speech by Dave McCormick, the Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania who is looking to unseat Democratic Senator Bob Casey. NBC10’s Lauren Mayk spoke with McCormick and other RNC attendees about Vance, how Pennsylvania voters could react to him and other issues.

Here’s a full breakdown of the episode.

Interview with Dave McCormick

:46 – What it was like to speak at the RNC

1:20 – Reacting to the assassination attempt on Donald Trump

2:12 – Political rhetoric in the aftermath of the shooting

2:50 – GOP VP nominee JD Vance’s impact on Pennsylvania

Interview with Jeff Bartos

3:41 – How voters in the Philly suburbs will react to Vance

4:30 – How Pa. voters will react to Vance’s stance on abortion

5:21 – Vance’s stance on Israel

Interview with Andy Reilly

6:11 – The importance of Pennsylvania

Interview with Lawrence Tabas

6:35 – 2024 RNC and presidential race

8:04 – The GOP’s messaging in Pennsylvania

8:46 – Mail-in ballots

10:10 – Thoughts on JD Vance

