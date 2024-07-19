The Republican National Convention took place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, only days after former President and current Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was injured in an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania that also left two people – including the gunman – dead and two others injured. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, delegates at the RNC share their reactions to the shooting as well as their thoughts on Trump and the current state of the GOP.

1st interview: James Hutchison of Lackawanna County, Pa.

:41 -- Reaction to the assassination attempt

1:10 -- Concerns over Trump’s safety going forward

2:15 – Changes to the Republican party platform

3:50 – Reaction to Project 2025

2nd interview: Leslie Morgan of Delaware County, Pa.

5:00 – Staying focused on the RNC platform after assassination attempt on Trump

6:02 – Abortion and the current GOP platform

3rd interview: Michael Giannetta and Michael Giannetta Jr. of Lackawanna County, Pa.

8:04 – Why Michael Jr. wanted to attend the RNC

8:24 – Reaction to assassination attempt on Trump

10:04 – Impact of assassination attempt on political rhetoric

4th interview: Patrick and Eve Cubbage of Northampton County, Pa.

11:08 – Overall feeling after assassination attempt on Trump

