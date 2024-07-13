Republicans will formally nominate Donald Trump for president for a third straight time at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, NBC10’s Lauren Mayk speaks with a panel of political insiders about what people can expect from the 2024 RNC. That panel includes Jim Worthington, the Chair of the Pennsylvania Delegation to the RNC, Guy Ciarrocchi of the Commonwealth Foundation, and Mustafa Rashed of Bellevue Strategies. Then Lauren speaks with University of Wisconsin-Madison Professor Michael Wagner who compares the two swing states Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Here’s a full breakdown of the episode:

Jim Worthington, Guy Ciarrocchi, Mustafa Rashed preview the Republican National convention

:48 – How the 2024 RNC will be different from past conventions

2:00 – Whether or not everyone at the 2024 RNC will be “all in” on Trump

2:45 – Unity among Republicans

4:15 – Democrats during the RNC

5:28 – Appealing to independent voters

7:00 – The current GOP platform

8:45 – What Democrats are watching for at the RNC

10:51 – Potential impact of Trump’s criminal sentencing

13:00 – GOP strategies after the RNC

Professor Michael Wagner compares Wisconsin to Pennsylvania as swing states

15:00 – Why Wisconsin is a swing state

15:40 – The current political state of Wisconsin

17:20 – The political geography of Wisconsin

18:22 – The politics of the Wisconsin suburbs

19:20 – Key counties in Wisconsin

20:09 – The impact of demographic changes in Wisconsin

21:04 – What people don’t realize about Wisconsin that could make a difference in the election

22:07 – How Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are similar as swing states

