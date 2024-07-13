Battleground Politics

RNC preview and what to know about battleground Wisconsin

NBC10’s Lauren Mayk speaks with a panel of political insiders about what people can expect from the 2024 Republican National Convention

By Lauren Mayk

Republicans will formally nominate Donald Trump for president for a third straight time at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In the latest episode of Battleground Politics, NBC10’s Lauren Mayk speaks with a panel of political insiders about what people can expect from the 2024 RNC. That panel includes Jim Worthington, the Chair of the Pennsylvania Delegation to the RNC, Guy Ciarrocchi of the Commonwealth Foundation, and Mustafa Rashed of Bellevue Strategies. Then Lauren speaks with University of Wisconsin-Madison Professor Michael Wagner who compares the two swing states Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Here’s a full breakdown of the episode: 

Jim Worthington, Guy Ciarrocchi, Mustafa Rashed preview the Republican National convention 

:48 – How the 2024 RNC will be different from past conventions 

2:00 – Whether or not everyone at the 2024 RNC will be “all in” on Trump 

2:45 – Unity among Republicans 

4:15 – Democrats during the RNC

5:28 – Appealing to independent voters 

7:00 – The current GOP platform 

8:45 – What Democrats are watching for at the RNC 

10:51 – Potential impact of Trump’s criminal sentencing 

13:00 – GOP strategies after the RNC 

Professor Michael Wagner compares Wisconsin to Pennsylvania as swing states 

15:00 – Why Wisconsin is a swing state 

15:40 – The current political state of Wisconsin 

17:20 – The political geography of Wisconsin 

18:22 – The politics of the Wisconsin suburbs 

19:20 – Key counties in Wisconsin 

20:09 – The impact of demographic changes in Wisconsin 

21:04 – What people don’t realize about Wisconsin that could make a difference in the election

22:07 – How Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are similar as swing states

You can subscribe to Battleground Politics on Apple, Google, Spotify, or wherever else you get your favorite podcasts. You can also watch or listen to every episode right here on NBC10.com, the NBC10 YouTube channel, and in rotation on our streaming channels.

Subscribe to Battleground Politics anywhere you get your podcasts: Spotify | Amazon Music | Apple Podcasts | Google Play (soon) | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube

